If you’re one of those who constantly forget to water your plants, they may have been emitting an ultrasonic “scream” for some time, scientists have discovered, Business Insider revealed.

A study published in the journal Cell found that plants can emit high-pitched clicks when stressed by drought, infection, or cutting.

These noises are about the volume of normal human conversation, but are so high-pitched that they cannot be heard, the publication explained.

“Humans generally hear up to 16 kilohertz and those (plant) sounds are mostly between 40 and 80 kilohertz,” said Lilach Hadany, the study’s lead author and an evolutionary biologist and theorist at Tel Aviv University.

He added that it is possible that these noises can help some animals, such as bats, moths and mice, to get an idea of ​​the condition of the plant and its species.

Hadany, students Itzhak Khait and Ohad Lewin-Epstein, and other scientists from Tel Aviv University, MIT, and Harvard discovered that tomatoes, tobacco, and cacti emit “very short ultrasonic clicks.”

These were nearly silent when healthy, but when stressed, “they click a lot more and this was from both logging and drought,” Hadany said.

It’s still not entirely clear how plants make these sounds, but scientists suspect it’s a passive process related to cavitation, which is when stressed plants burst air bubbles in their circulation system, causing vibrations in the plant.

To test how much information these noises contain, the scientists recorded tomato, tobacco and cactus plants when they were healthy or stressed by drought, infection and leaf shedding.

When they fed this library of sounds into a computer, the scientists found that the machine could distinguish a stressed plant from a healthy one.

The computer was also able to distinguish the sounds of different types of stress and even different types of plants.

This could be very useful for agriculture, Hadany said. For example, tomato plants make stress sounds before they start to look dehydrated.