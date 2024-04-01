Have you ever thought that we could grow plants on the Moon? Well, it looks like this dream is about to come true! There NASA plans to bring the plants to the moon In the 2026 as part of the mission Artemis 3, marking the first time in more than half a century that astronauts will land on our natural satellite. Among scientific experiments selected for this space mission is LEAF (“Lunar Effects on Agricultural Flora”), which will explore how space crops fare in the exotic lunar environment.

Beyond simple farming: Artemis 3 and the future of lunar farming

This experiment will not only observe the photosynthesis of plants, growth and answers to stress systemic under space radiation conditions e severity partial, but will also provide valuable data on how plants grown on the Moon could support human nutrition and the support vital in the future explorations spatial. AND think that the first plants to ever take root on the Moon were cotton, sent from China on the robotic mission Chang'e 4 in 2019.

But LEAF it's not the only experiment that will take place on the Moon. NASA also selected two other research projects: Lunar Environment Monitoring Station (LEMS) and the Lunar Dielectric Analyzer (LDA). While LEMS hunts for lunar earthquakes to help better understand the Moon's internal structure, LDA measure like the lunar soil, or regolith, propagate an electric field, providing vital information about the structure of the lunar subsurface and potential ice deposits.

These instruments will be deployed near the Moon's south pole, an area which is thought to be rich in water ice and therefore potentially support inhabited bases. Howeverthe NASA He has not yet announced a site of final landing for the Artemis 3 mission, which will use the Starship vehicle Of SpaceX to transport astronauts from lunar orbit to the surface and vice versa.

This mission will bring not only a woman but also a black person to the Moon for the first time in history, marking a significant moment for space exploration. While we eagerly await further updates, we can Alone imagine what it will be like to have a mini-garden on the Moon!