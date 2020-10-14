Vegetables, grass, flowers, even trees: if you plant correctly now, you have green in the tub all year round. In addition to the container and soil, it is also important which plants go well together. Our expert explains what is important.

E.Rika and chrysanthemums, purple bells and cyclamen – they are almost always the same ones that go into the pot in autumn. After a few months their splendor is gone, and new ones are bought in the spring. A planter can offer so much more than seasonal decoration. With a good combination, it becomes a mini-bed that develops over the course of the year and is attractive without having to change much. Planted in the next few weeks, the plants can develop their potential next spring.

Whether a colorful mix of flowers, wild-looking grasses, a single tree or a mini vegetable cultivation – a lot is possible if the conditions are right. The main thing is that the plants make similar demands on water and light and do not interfere too much. Even with good care, however, it remains tricky for them. They depend on humans for better or for worse. Therefore, they should get off to the best possible start.