during missions Apollo (between 1969 and 1972), NASA astronauts brought back, between rocks and sand (regolith), 382 kilograms from the Moon. This material has been studied from all angles of science, but no one thought of using it as farmland. Well, yes, in the 1970s, when it was still feared that it harbored pathogens or dangerous combinations of minerals, they sprinkled various plants to see what would happen to them. Now, in the context of new human plans to return to the satellite to stay, a group of researchers has used part of the dust brought back 50 years ago to grow plants for the first time on lunar soil. They have verified that yes, vegetables germinate and grow, but they do it much worse than on land.

NASA announced its Artemis program a few years ago. Its mission is to reach the Moon in the middle of this decade and set up a permanent base by the end of it. Among the many things the new selenites will need is food. In addition to what comes from Earth, they plan to grow their own vegetables there. There are already thousands of proposals to plant vegetables on lunar soil. This new interest was the occasion for a group of researchers from the University of Florida. They had been wanting to plant seeds in the regolith that NASA has in its laboratories for years to study the interaction between extraterrestrial material and terrestrial biology. Finally, a few months ago they received 12 grams of soil from the Moon. It was not enough for a large estate, but they managed to plant several specimens of Arabidopsis thaliana, a small plant with white flowers. The A. thaliana it was the first plant whose genome was sequenced and, for scientists, it is to plants what laboratory mice are to animals.

Lunar soils do not interfere with the hormones and signals involved in plant germination Anna-Lisa Paul, Professor of Agricultural and Food Sciences at the University of Florida

Almost all the plants germinated between 48 and 60 hours after sowing the seeds, little leaves soon emerging from the lunar soil. It is something they did not expect, recognize the creators of this small lunar garden, whose details have been published in the scientific journal Communications Biology. Anna-Lisa Paul, professor of Agricultural and Food Sciences at the University of Florida and first author of the study, says that they were amazed, but it helped them to discover that “the lunar soils do not interfere with the hormones and signals that intervene in the germination of plants.

But on the sixth day they saw that something was wrong. After pruning the plants to concentrate their study on a single stem (they did not have too much land either), they verified that the prunings had stunted roots, fatter, twisted and shorter than the specimens that had been planted on land, the control plants. And this despite the fact that the floors used in these were not just any. They sowed seeds of A. thaliana in JSC-1A, a conglomerate used by space science that mimics the composition and morphology of lunar regolith, composed of volcanic materials and materials from extreme environments on Earth. The development of the aerial part of the seedlings from the eighth day was slower and irregular, with fewer and smaller leaves, and reddish spots appeared. All these symptoms indicated that they were suffering a stress that the samples cultivated in terrestrial soil did not pass.

To determine where that stress was coming from, the researchers studied the RNA molecules present in plant cells, their transcriptome. “When an organism is faced with a stressful environment, signals are activated so that it generates substances that help it deal with that stress,” Paul says in an email. “Imagine that you need something to do a job and you look in the toolbox for what is necessary (I want to drive a nail, so I take the hammer). Knowing what tool we took, we can know the nature of the problem we had”, argues the American botanist.

The image shows one of the last walks of a human, in this case astronaut Harrison H. Schmitt, from the ‘Apollo 17’ mission, on the Moon. It was December 13, 1972. NASA/Gene Cernan

“The RNA molecules correspond to the genes that are relevant for the plant to respond to stress, explains Paul. In the case of these plants, reading the sequence of nucleotides that make up each molecule allowed them to verify a different genetic response depending on the soil, “being able to observe the effect of lunar regolith on plants at the level of their genetic toolbox”, concludes. The most differently expressed genes were those that intervene in situations of salt excess, presence of metals and oxidative stress.

The reading of the transcriptome was so precise that it also allowed to differentiate between the plants cultivated with lunar soil, but brought by the different missions, the apollo 11 (the first in which humans stepped on the Moon), the 12 (carried out that same 1969) and the apollo 17, the last time a human walked the satellite. The researchers received four grams of regolith from each of them and this fact has allowed them to suggest why lunar plants grow as they do. Outside, the specimens of A. thaliana grown on samples from the first two missions looked similar. But those planted in soil brought by the apollo 17 They had a better overall appearance. Inside, at the genetic level, the difference was confirmed: there was less differentiation of the transcriptome in the latter than in the former.

The apollo 11 Y apollo 12 they landed in areas that scientists call old or mature, more exposed to cosmic radiation and the solar wind, while the apollo 17 brought to Earth more protected and less mature material. For the authors of the study, this could explain the different response of this small plant to different soils and help to choose where to plant the first lunar crops. By the way, the study authors cut the plants for genetic analysis before their small white flowers emerged, at around 30 days. So it is unknown what the flowers will be like on the Moon.

