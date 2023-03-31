Home page World

From: Ulrike Hagen

Not that plants have feelings: researchers used a microphone to capture ultrasonic sounds from plants that were suffering from a lack of water or were injured.

Munich/Tel Aviv – Researchers from Israel have found amazing things in experiments with tomato and tobacco plants. Plants can “cry” under stress, such as lack of water and injuries – and emit ultrasonic sounds that humans can’t hear. But for some animals.

Stressed Tomatoes: Plants can cry — and animals probably hear them

Scientists have discovered that plants do not suffer “silently” either. When they’re thirsty or stressed, they make noises like this week’s instead study published in the journal Cell shows. The Tel Aviv University scientists found that plants that need water or whose stems have recently been cut make up to 35 noises per hour. Well-watered and uncut plants, on the other hand, were “quiet”. They only made about one sound an hour.

Researchers record signals from stressed plants: “No singing, but popcorn noises”

To eavesdrop on the plants, Lilach Hadany and her colleagues used tobacco and Tomato plants that are also perfect for growing yourself, in small boxes equipped with microphones. The microphones picked up any sounds the plants made, even if the researchers couldn’t hear them. The noises were particularly noticeable and especially common in plants that were stressed from lack of water or a recent pruning. Turned down and accelerated, “it sounds a bit like popcorn — very short clicks,” Hadany tells the magazine nature. “It’s not singing.”

The reason we can’t hear a thirsty plant “crying” is because the sounds are in the ultrasonic range – roughly in the frequency range of 20 to 100 kilohertz. This is such a high range of sound that normal human ears cannot pick it up, very few people have this ability. However, some animals are likely to be able to hear them, including bats, mice and moths, which may allow them to live in a world of plant sounds.

Researchers have previously demonstrated that plants can also “hear”.

Previous studies by the same team from Israel had already shown that plants also respond to animal noises. Hadanys and her colleagues studied whether plants can ‘hear’ sounds and found that the sea primrose releases sweeter nectar when exposed to the sound of a flying bee.

So, is sound an important feature of ecosystems that influences the behavior of plants and animals alike? According to Graham Pyke, a retired biologist at Macquarie University in Sydney, Australia, who specializes in environmental science, the evidence is not yet conclusive nature.

The newly gained knowledge can be quite helpful for people: After the results had been evaluated, the Israeli research team created an AI learning model. This can tell from the sounds a plant makes with about 70 percent accuracy if it has been pruned or is under water stress. The result suggests that acoustic monitoring of crops in agriculture and horticulture could play a role in the future.