Plants | A highly allergenic alien species that has spread to Europe can also become a problem in Finland

Plants|Frankincense is spreading rapidly in Europe, and in addition to its allergenicity, it is also a troublesome weed for agriculture.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. A lot of scented pollen arrived in Finland, which can cause symptoms, especially for those allergic to pujo. Even fragrant pollen spreads effectively thanks to its aerodynamic properties. Climate change may enable the scent to establish itself in Finland in the future. In North America, ragweed is one of the plants that most people are allergic to

Last during the week, a lot of pollen, which is also related to pujo, flew to Finland. People allergic to pujo in particular may get symptoms from it. In Finland, it is estimated that there are about 100,000 people allergic to pujo.

Docent of applied biology at the University of Turku Annika Saarron according to reports, ragweed has been coming to Finland along with the air currents since the 1990s, but it is rare that so much of it comes at once.

“This year, abundant and moderate concentrations have been measured continuously for several days, which is somewhat exceptional. Often migrations are more isolated.”

How is it possible that pollen travels thousands of kilometers to Finland?

“It has very aerodynamic properties. The pollen of a wind-pollinated plant is designed to be spread by air effectively. These properties make it rise to the upper air layers, where its migration is almost automatic. Meteorological factors [kuten sade] cause the pollen to settle down.”

According to Saarro, the plant in the United States is one of the plants that most people are allergic to.

“If you think that birch is the worst here in Finland, in many countries it is the ragweed that generally causes strong symptoms for those who are sensitized to pollen.”

from North America the originating plant is already widely found elsewhere in Europe, where it is a harmful alien species. According to Saarro, in Europe, the largest number of ragweed can be found in Southeast Europe, around Ukraine and Hungary. Finland The closest deposits are in the southern Baltic region.

Tuokski is rarely found this far north. Fragrant plants usually die from frost before they have time to produce seeds capable of germination. Climate change will probably change that.

“Within twenty years, ragweed may become established in Finland if the climate continues to warm. Then the plant would be able to complete its entire reproductive cycle.”

If in the future ragweed can spread widely in Finland, it is possible that its pollen would cause symptoms in a large part of the population. According to the US Environmental Protection Agency, 15.5 percent of Americans are allergic to ragweed. 15–20 percent of Finns are allergic to birch.

According to Saarro, the mechanism of all pollen allergy allergies is the same. The symptoms are therefore the same regardless of which pollen is involved. However, there are individual differences in the intensity of the symptoms.

Although the name of the plant in Finnish is ragukki, according to Saarro, it does not have a particularly strong smell.

“The few Tuukkis I’ve encountered in the field, at least they didn’t sting my nose.”

Tuaksokki prolongs the pollen season in Finland, because it blooms late in late summer and early autumn, when the flowering of the native custard apple has mostly finished.

If you come across a ragweed in the wild, it should be uprooted. Saarto recommends doing it with gloves on, because the liquid coming off the plant can be mildly irritating to the skin.