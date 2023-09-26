Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/26/2023 – 14:11

São Paulo, 26 – The planting of the 2023/24 soybean harvest in Paraná reached 16% of the total area estimated for the State, as of Monday, 25th, compared to 6% seven days ago, according to a survey by the Department of Economy Rural (Deral), from the State Department of Agriculture, released this Tuesday, 26th. According to the survey, 95% of the crops were in good condition (100% last week) and 5% were in average condition. Regarding the stages of the plantations, 82% were in the germination stage (97% seven days ago) and 18% were in vegetative development (3% in the previous week.

Deral’s weekly survey also provides data on the evolution of the planting of the first (summer) corn crop 2023/24 in Paraná. As of yesterday, 71% of the estimated area with the cereal had been planted compared to 58% seven days ago. The crops presented the following conditions: good (93% compared to 96% last week) and average (7% compared to 4% seven days ago). The crop stages were as follows: germination (25% compared to 33% last week) and vegetative development (75% compared to 67% 7 days ago).

Until yesterday, the harvest of second (winter) 2022/23 corn crops in Paraná reached 99% of the area in the State compared to 96% last week. Of the crops still to be harvested, 78% have good conditions (77% in the previous week), 21% have average conditions (22% in the previous week) and 1% have bad conditions (1% in the previous week). According to Deral, 100% of crops are in the maturation phase, the same rate as last week.

As for wheat, 60% of crops are harvested compared to 47% last week. According to Deral, 75% of crops are in good condition (73% last week), 20% are in average condition (21% last week), and 5% are in bad condition (6% seven days ago). The crops are in the following phases: 1% in vegetative development (2% last week), 9% in flowering (10% seven days ago), 38% in fruiting (36% last week) and 52% in maturation (52 % seven days ago).