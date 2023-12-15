Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 15/12/2023 – 8:38

São Paulo, 15 – The pace of soybean planting for 2023/24 in Rio Grande do Sul was slower this week due to the high humidity in the soil and the recurring rains in part of the State, especially in the north, Emater said in a note. Oilseed crops are planted in 84% of the planned area, which shows a delay in relation to the average of the last five years and is close to last year, said the company.

“The development of the crop showed significant improvements, with faster leaf emission and a noticeable increase in leaf area. Crops sown between the end of October and the first half of November show good growth recovery, however, they still have thin stems and reduced basal leaves”, informed Emater. “In the case of crops sown from November 15th, there is a more uniform emergence and initial development of the plants within normal limits, with well-developed leaves from the moment of emergence.”

The average price of a 60-kilo bag, according to the weekly price survey carried out by Emater/RS-Ascar, fell 0.96% in Rio Grande do Sul, going from R$ 139.97/bag last week to R$ $138.63/bag this week.