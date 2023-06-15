own garden firstWhat a garden expert Romke van de Kaa As far as we are concerned, we should get off the beaten track more often in the garden. Why should you always plant in odd numbers?

Gardening is bound by all kinds of conventions. Sometimes a little too much in my opinion. But it takes guts to break free from those entrenched beliefs.

Tall plants should be in the back row in the border and low ones in the front, is such a convention. Logical, you will say, because if you put the tall plants at the front in a border, you block the view of the lower plants behind them. But not all plants block the view. You have transparent plants with a thin growth habit that you could best plant in the frontbecause you see right through it.

Like looking through a golden mist

Some ornamental grasses have this growth habit, for example Deschampsia ‘Goldschleier’, with which you can achieve soft-focus effects because the inflorescences of this ornamental grass allow you to see the plants behind as if through a golden mist. Molinia altissima ‘Transparent’ – the name says it all – is another. See also LIVE KNVB Cup | Amateurs Spakenburg leave little of FC Groningen in Euroborg

Thalictrum delavayii. © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Thalictrum delavayi is also a tall, slender perennial with a finely branched inflorescence of hundreds of tiny lilac bells. The plant is so transparent that you can easily see through it. By occasionally placing a tall, transparent plant at the front of the group, you create an unprecedented depth in your plantings. This way you provide surprise and excitement in your garden, precisely because you deviate from the standard pattern.

Plant in odd numbers

Always plant odd numbers – another idiotic convention I’ve never been able to trace the origin of. Odd is beautiful and even is ugly, how did you come up with that? Whether poppies or phloxes, you should always plant them in groups of three, five or seven, depending on the size of your garden. Two, four, six and eight are taboo. Why? Joost should know. But for years now every gardener has been convinced that five is more beautiful than four. As if a year later, when the plants have sprouted, you could still see how many were originally planted. See also Laws | Haavisto: If the Sámi District Law cannot be reformed, the criticism of Finland will continue



Every gardener has been convinced for years that five is more beautiful than four

Always plant groups of flowers in one color: another delusion that we cling to with unprecedented persistence. Apparently we have a built-in sense of order that does not allow for deviations. If a red grid blooms in a white border, it is removed with root and branch. The supplier receives an angry letter and is urged to deliver true to type next time. A pink tulip between the yellow ones? Get that thing out! Because pink clashes with yellow in our conception. And that is remarkable, because pink roses with yellow stamens are acceptable again.

A long time ago I was visiting a German plant breeder, Ernst Pagels. The man was an authority. We admired a large group of bergamot plants, Monarda, they were novelties that he had grown himself. ‘Of course you always plant Monarda in mixed colours,’ said Pagels. ‘Selbstverständlich‘, I stammered. But to be honest, I had never thought about it until then. See also Charges of "political persecution and interference with elections"





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.