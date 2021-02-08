VFrom the parking lot, a narrow path winds gently up a hill. The entrance to Hunting Brook Gardens is already unusual. Instead of structured beds, two elongated areas frame the hill on both sides of the path. In addition to typical summer flowers, they are full of unusual plants, shapes, textures – and extremely colorful. The whole thing is an exuberant botanical explosion. Where should you look first? So first of all greet the owner. Jimi Blake, Ireland’s new green guru, owns one of the largest private plant collections on the island. He receives his trademark with an inviting smile and a smart, small-flowered shirt over his shorts. Tanned, thin, strong, tall – like its numerous tall exotic trees that soar into the sky everywhere. Wafer-thin, spiny trunks with strikingly striped brown-white bark, at lofty heights, small crowns branch out like fans with finely feathered foliage. “This is Aralia echinocaulis, one of many species of Aralien here, ”explains Jim. He brought the seeds back from China during one of his many expeditions in 2003. In the meantime they have formed a transparent mini forest, “I like their unusual, almost tropical effect”. They have become Hunting Brook’s dominant signal.



Jimi Blake loves colors, and that goes for clothes too.

Image: Christa Hasselhorst





On this side they give soft shade for the tightly woven potpourri underneath, in many shades of green, ferns, grasses such as New Zealand pampas grass (Cortaderia richardii), Ornamental foliage plants, interspersed with blue cushions of the cranesbill ‘Rozanne’. Vis-à-vis, a plant puzzle sprawls in a successful color clash: sulfur yellow mullein (Verbascum bombyciferum) next to bright pink light carnations Hill Grounds, “my most vibrant pink!” The pale purple candelabra candles of the Giant Speedwell (Veronicastrum virginicum) rock next to dark purple ornamental sage ‘Amistad’ and lime yellow milkweed. Further up the path there are conspicuous succulents, thick leaf rosettes (Aeonium) and cacti. Both are also arranged in pots to create distinctive still lifes. The columnar silver-gray silver candle cactus (Cactus Cleistocactus) comes from Bolivia, next to him are the dangerously razor-sharp, poisonous green leaves of the bear’s paw (Acanthus senni), behind a Japanese crescent fir (Cryptomeria japonica araucarioides) with algae-green tiny needles like strings of pearls. Jimi’s credo: “Plants from totally different habitats make great summer pictures”. That is why he drapes between the exotic tuffs of marigolds ‘Indian Prince’ and Montbretia ‘Orange Glory’ in bold orange. Orange, purple and pink are his favorites, whether with ornamental sage, astilbe or the dahlias grown from seeds.

Flower power à la Jimi Blake

Just because of the fascinating variety of annuals and biennials, bulb flowers, shrubs, trees and shrubs, Hunting Brook would be worth a trip. The place is unusual because of the large number of immigrants who are interspersed as if arbitrarily, but with calculation. This is particularly evident on the hilltop, where, framed by many bushes, the log house imported from Poland sits enthroned, a private refuge with space for lectures and gardening courses. On the terrace in front of it, a long, rustic table and colorful vintage chairs invite you to take a rest. Ideal for marveling at Ashley’s garden, the amorphous heart of the plant. Here, nature vibrates with energy and dynamism – flower power à la Jimi Blake, who unorthodox and extravagant fuses conventional English borders, prairie gardens and tropical touches.



Dahlias and pampas grass – one of many combinations that will put you in a good mood.

Image: Flora Press





The daring twist is always consistent: over an oval, prickly compact cactus (Trichocerus) the fragile flowers of carnation root float as a soft focus (Geum ‘Totally Tangerine’) in salmon orange. A number of exotic species rise up out of the dense jungle as lighthouses: various varieties of the flower tube over two meters high (canna), ‘Bird of Paradise’ has “the most wonderful leaves”. Has in the banana plants Ensete Ventricosum Maurelii with green-violet grained leaves “the most exotic foliage of my tropical plants”, just as conspicuous ‘Bengal Tiger’ with thick dark purple stripes. Palm trees also stretch their fronds, although the location at 300 meters above sea level and winters that can sometimes be minus 18 degrees is not ideal. “Not about the Gulf Stream,” explains Jimi, “here is one of the coldest gardens in Ireland.” So many of the tropical plants have to be heaved into the greenhouse in winter.