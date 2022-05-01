Guasave, Sinaloa.- The president of the Local Plant Health Board of the municipality of Guasave announced that the reports that technicians usually make have not attracted attention so far, since the pests that have been presented tend to occur year after year.

Juan de Dios Santos Soto pointed out that they continue to comply with the release of beneficial insects on land and also by air.

pests

In the same way, he mentioned that in the course of the next week they will be making applications directly to the sorghum plantations to attack the aphids and some other plague that the crops.

He stated that the area where the attack will be in Macochín, the Ruiz Cortines module, since it is one of those with the most hectares of double crops, referring directly to sorghum and Leyva Solano.

He commented that pest issues are at a normal rate, so you can continue working.

“You can continue to work normally, as long as you are taking care of yourself,” said the Chairman of the Board.

He explained that the hectare affected by pests depends on an abnormal cycle due to water scarcity, and that is why emphasis was placed on the Ruiz Cortines Irrigation Module, since it has more than 80 thousand hectares.

It calls on the producers to take care that the beneficial insects are doing their job on the crops, take care of them by not making applications, or if an application is really going to be made, support themselves with the technicians of the Plant Health Board itself so that they can be provide product recommendations that really do not harm the function of the work that is being done in terms of releasing beneficial insects.