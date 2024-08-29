Dinosaur tail covered in feathers found in amber for the first time in China

A Chinese researcher accidentally found a piece of amber with a dinosaur tail at a market. About this writes IFL Science.

In 2015, paleontologist Linda Sin came across an unusual piece of amber at a market in Myanmar. The amber, with a large piece of some ancient plant attached, was polished and ready to be sold as a household trinket. However, Sin suspected that the souvenir might hide something more and offered to buy it from the Dex Institute of Paleontology.

After a series of tests, it turned out that the amber did not contain a plant, but the feathered tail of a young coelurosaur. treasureswhich includes all theropod dinosaurs closely related to birds. “Preserved inside is the tail of a juvenile individual, made up of eight vertebrae; they are surrounded by feathers that are preserved in 3D and microscopic detail. What’s more, the vertebrae are not fused into a shaft or pygostyle, as in modern birds and their closest relatives. Instead, the tail is long and flexible, with keels of feathers running down each side. In other words, we can be confident that these are dinosaur feathers, not bird feathers,” said study co-author and scientist Ryan McKellar. This is the first time that dinosaur remains have been found in amber. The young coelurosaur is thought to have fallen into the resin while still alive and was never able to extricate itself. That’s why its tail is so well preserved.

