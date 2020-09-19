Federal Labor Minister Heil said he had no understanding of Continental’s plans to close the tire plant in Aachen. The decision is about 1,800 jobs.

D.Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil resents the planned closure of Continental tire production at the Aachen plant. “There is no question that the automotive industry has been hit hard by the Corona crisis and is also in a process of transformation,” said the SPD politician of the “Rheinische Post” on Saturday. “Nevertheless, I have no sympathy for a radical job-cutting program in this area.”

Heil pointed out that the state was already assuming a lot of responsibility in the Corona crisis – for example with short-time work benefits and the economic stimulus package. “This is now the hour when the social partnership has to prove itself,” emphasized the minister. “I now expect that Continental does not make decisions in the slipstream of the crisis that one may have already considered.” Rather, the company must find solutions in discussions with the unions in order to preserve as many jobs as possible in Germany.

Under the pressure of structural change in the auto industry and the Corona sales crisis, Continental wants to “change” 30,000 jobs worldwide, 13,000 of them in Germany. In addition to retraining of employees, this also includes many cancellations or relocations of jobs. On Tuesday it became known that the second largest auto supplier after Bosch wants to shut down tire production in Aachen as a further location. It’s about 1,800 jobs.