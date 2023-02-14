The government innovation platform, held on the sidelines of the World Government Summit, presented an innovation designed by the government of Sierra Leone to preserve nature and reduce global warming and climate risks, after the population recently increased to one and a half million people. This is a high density for its area.

The innovation idea is summed up in an electronic application called “Freetown .. Tritown” in relation to the conversion of the capital, Freetown, into a city full of trees, by sending a picture of the tree that is being planted through the application, and it is automatically recorded on it, and the stages of its development are followed up on a regular basis, provided that he is paid The owner is paid for it.

The application begins with a screen that sends a message: “Are you ready to be the CEO of Global Hypothermia and get paid to plant trees? Bring life back into the Freetown forest, protect the climate and get a job in the process.”

He added, “Trees have many additional benefits, such as helping to prevent flooding and reducing the rise in temperatures. Your city can capitalize on these benefits.. As the CEO of Global Hypothermia; You are now assigned to lead this mission in your region.. Face the challenge and be a pioneer of change in your community.

The application presented on the government innovations platform called on its users to touch the screen sequentially, to contribute to preventing landslides in their areas, and the more trees that are taken care of, the higher the points and the higher the income.

One of the volunteers explained the details of the application, saying: “We received about 1,000 government innovations, and it was decided on nine of them to display during the summit as the most influential on the climate and sustainability, especially in light of considering the current year as the year of sustainability in the UAE.”

He explained that the application called “Freetown .. Tritown” aims to transform the city into a completely green one, by encouraging people to plant trees in exchange for money that is provided to them as a salary, provided that the trees are monitored by artificial intelligence through the application and follow-up on their growth stages, and the more they grow, the higher the income they receive. paid by the owner.