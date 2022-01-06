Wait for the pay or sacrifice the recess snack, go to your favorite place in the world, look for a stool with no success, choose a machine, the smoke of tobacco and what is not tobacco, queue while you learn the trick to jump that screen that resists you, suffer happily with him game over the one that precedes you, put in 25 tabs, fail in the dumbest thing or outdo yourself by skill or chorra … this was going to the arcades in the eighties, which were erased from the face of the streets along with the record stores and the video stores due to the technological hurricane and changes in leisure patterns.

All this died and was part of your sentimental memory. But it turns out that, within the revival wave that the entire decade suffered – we are too young to be so nostalgic – they are installing machines in ball parks, that on a birthday your children fall in love with it. Street fighter ii and that you start looking for where to relive all that. And oh wonders of Madrid, it exists. Opened in August, it’s called ABC Arcade and it is in the shopping center of the same name, a room dreamed of with 19 mythical games from the Ghosts’ n Goblins to the Tetris, Super Pang, Pac-Man or the pinball from Star wars

“Going to the arcades was incredible, the best plan in the world”, recalls Curro Quevedo, 42 years old and soul of the temple, for whom “there is nothing like the pleasure of seeing a father explain to his son what made him happy when I was little, the bond of being able to play with him ”. The excited faces of David Feito, father of Lucas, 11, and Nico, 7, says it all. “Jo, it’s incredible”, he keeps repeating when he discovers the jewels that this space treasures. “They are very cool,” says Lucas. It is your first time with Arcade machines. His favorite is Street Fighter II, “It’s really cool”, although between the recreational or the Switch, choose the second. “I want one for home,” says his brother. Getting it is a question of a checkbook: the old ones, which until about seven or eight years ago were thrown away or could be obtained for 1,000 euros, are now going for 5,000. Replicas are also marketed – at Costco there is a Pac-man for 499.90 euros.

In the room, usually full but that last Sunday was almost empty, Martín Pérez and Nicolás Gómez, from Aravaca and 14 years old, play. “We have come to buy with our parents and I have told my friend come, I will teach you something,” explains Martín, who already knew her because he is crazy about video games. His friend has been “freaking out”, they say as they give the Virtua Tennis. They both do not care about the format, what they like is to play. “Other times I was petaoHopefully you play something that you don’t even like. Today is wonderful, all of us, it will be because of the holidays or because of the covid ”, he adds. In those, a clueless teenager enters. “And this, how much does it cost.” “It’s totally free,” they reply without turning around. “I can’t believe it, really?” This is the best of all for friends, who say that there is some machine in arcade that is newly created, but modern and “by the wayside”. It is, for example, the Ozone Bowling X-Madrid de Alcorcón, a bowling alley where you can play Space invaders on the big screen.

Carlos de Quinta, born in Madrid but lives in Murcia, also arrives with his nine and five-year-old daughters. “We have come to the museum of sweets (Sweet place, on the second floor) and I remembered, I knew I was there, but I had never entered ”, explains Carlos, 45, to whom he brings back“ many memories ”. “Come on, but what is this?” I said as I passed through the door, it hit us and we entered. This is no longer to be found, it is a total relic ”, say Javi, 49, and Ana, 53, from Carabanchel, amazed.

Quevedo, owner of Zooo since 1998 ―A store specializing in mobile repairs in the same shopping center―, set up the room with pieces from its collection, from Recreational Museum Carlos Martos dreams of in Jaén and of Preservation and cultural dissemination of the Ibi video game (Alicante). Between the three there are more than a thousand copies. “In the end, you collect something for others to see, enjoying it by yourself is not pretty”, so they devised a place where “children can see, enjoy and understand what an Arcade space was”, a place where “recreate that feeling and preserve it”. They proposed it to the owner of the shopping center, who gave them an empty space free of charge. Quevedo put in the 6,000 euros it cost to transport the machines and assemble them and spends about a thousand a month on repairs in a totally altruistic way. “I spend the day looking for parts and broken machines to repair others, the most difficult to get are tubes and plates. A screen, with transport, is 300 euros, and start looking for it ”.

A machine from the video game ‘Marbella Vice’, already placed in the new premises on the first floor, dedicated to the nineties and which will open at the end of January. CQ

ABC Arcade, frequented a day by 50/60 people, is the “first stone, with a leisure approach, to attract attention”, but its idea is to set up “a large-scale cultural project in Madrid, a non-financial museum where talks are held ”, for those seeking location and help. Although at the beginning there were those who truly appreciated these machines, Quevedo admits that soon “it got out of hand and became a madness of people queuing”, with some people who do not respect the machines, break them, steal components and “mislead” ―no they end games and fiddle with the buttons without rhyme or reason. “What is free is not cared for and is not valued,” he laments. For this reason, the second step of his dream is another room on the first floor of the same shopping center that will open at the end of this January and with a mixed model. “We will give token (in English, tab) free and paid bonuses ”, advances this electronics expert.

They will be 100 square meters in total and 40 machines. The downstairs room will continue to be from the eighties, while the one upstairs will be dedicated to the nineties, with car and motorcycle simulators, photo booths, dance games, “non-rigged hooks” and larger machines, among which will be “ The Holy Grail”, Marbella Vice. “On it is based Torrent, has a laserdisc and is very beloved “, points out Quevedo, raised in Las Rozas and for whom his mythical recreational vehicles are those of his town, Villanueva del Arzobispo (Jaén), and the Piccadilly de la Gran Vía,” fucking paradise, they had cars shock and dance hall ”. The apple of his eye is Off road, with three flyers, the first one he bought and placed as soon as he entered, he just got a Space invaders for Wallapop who is repairing and wants to get a Tron, although it is considered “cured of the madness of collecting”. Meanwhile, he is finalizing preparations to open the fourth leg of his project, a family restaurant in the heart of the city, with good food, music and 200 machines. “Come on, we’re going to eat,” David says to his children. “But we’ll come back later, right?” Only that promise manages to get them out of there.

Where: ABC Arcade, in the ABC Serrano shopping center. Serrano Street, 61. Schedule: Monday to Sunday from 10:00 to 21:00. Price: free. Capacity: Limited on a first come, first served basis and no reservations required.

