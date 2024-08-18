Economist: On the Eve of the Invasion of Kursk Oblast, Syrsky Was on the Brink of Being Fired

On the eve of Ukraine’s invasion of the Kursk region, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic (AFU) Oleksandr Syrsky was on the verge of dismissal. The Economist learned about the planned reshuffle in the command of the Ukrainian army from a source.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine found himself under pressure from the first days of his appointment, he had to face the problems left by his predecessor in the post, Valeriy Zaluzhny: the command was at odds with the authorities over the mobilization policy, the US was delaying military support. In addition, Avdiivka was on the verge of coming under the full control of the Russian Armed Forces, and the front lines in the Donetsk direction were about to collapse.

Syrsky is “good at war, but not at politics,” an unnamed source told the publication that he was describing the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Due to such pressure, he began planning attacks on Russian territory, but he kept these plans secret, and only a small group of generals and security service officers knew about them. Syrsky discussed his plans with President Volodymyr Zelensky one-on-one, without the presence of his headquarters.

Earlier, it was reported that Zelensky and Syrsky had disagreements over the attack on the Kursk region. The Ukrainian leader sought maximum progress in the invasion, while Syrsky acted with caution.