Welt: Nord Stream blow-up planned back in 2014 before Crimea annexation

The detonation of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines laid along the bottom of the Baltic Sea was planned back in 2014, before Crimea was annexed by Russia. This is reported by the German Welt am Sonntag, which received data from German and foreign investigators and intelligence agencies.

The publication notes that investigators are not sure of the validity of the version regarding the involvement of a certain “Ukrainian group” in the gas pipeline explosions. However, Kiev expressed dissatisfaction with this energy facility. In particular, former Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk claimed that Nord Stream is “anti-Ukrainian and anti-European.”

Gerhard Schindler, who headed Germany’s BND intelligence agency from 2011 to 2016, claims that evidence pointing to the involvement of a Ukrainian group in the explosions does not mean that Kyiv was the customer.

According to the publication, in the summer of 2023, Polish intelligence services provided BND with information about individuals who could be connected to the explosion and “have connections to Moscow.” Among them are members of the Andromeda yacht crew with Russian citizenship. For this reason, Polish intelligence services considered Russia to be the customer of the explosion.

In 2023, the media, citing investigators, wrote that this yacht was rented by the perpetrators of the explosion using forged documents. There were six people on board. They installed explosive devices on gas pipelines using deep-sea equipment.

At the same time, as Welt am Sonntag writes, a week before the explosions the yacht was in Kolobrzeg, Poland. The publication notes that the Polish side has still not handed over to German investigators the video recordings made during the inspection of the vessel. The newspaper cites the possible reason for this as the fact that the footage shows not only the crew of the Andromeda, but also “American and Polish agents.”

Russia considers the US to be the organizer of the sabotage

In February, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during an interview with Tucker Carlson, directly stated that the United States was responsible for the explosions at Nord Stream.

Tucker: Who blew up Nord Stream?

Putin: You, of course.

Tucker: I was busy that day. I didn’t blow up Nord Stream. Thanks, though.

Putin: You may have an alibi, but the CIA does not.

However, the Russian leader refused to disclose the evidence, stressing that it was classified information. The journalist separately asked why Germany, which suffered the most from these acts of sabotage, was still silent on the matter. “This also bothers me, but today’s German leadership is guided by the interests of the collective West, not its own national interests,” Putin replied. “Otherwise, it is difficult to explain the logic of their actions or inactions.”

Earlier, Denmark closed the investigation into the gas pipeline explosion. It became the second country after Sweden to stop searching for those responsible for the sabotage. Before that, Stockholm stated that Swedish citizens were not involved in the incident, and the kingdom was stopping the investigation. At the same time, the fact that the explosions occurred in the Swedish and Danish economic zones was ignored by the countries.

Russia sends additional inquiries to the West about terrorist attacks on Nord Stream

On June 3, the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office sent additional requests to the competent authorities of the United States and European countries as part of the investigation into the terrorist attacks on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the press service of the supervisory agency. In particular, Moscow wanted to receive answers from Germany, France and Cyprus.

The Russian department pointed out that these countries did not investigate the financing of the bombings, and German security forces evade cooperation with Russia, as stipulated by international obligations. The listed states are parties to the International Convention for the Suppression of Terrorist Bombings and the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism, the Prosecutor General’s Office recalled, therefore their competent authorities must take measures to investigate terrorism, assist in obtaining evidence and bringing the perpetrators to criminal responsibility.

Names of Ukrainians involved in Nord Stream bombing revealed

In May, former member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Andriy Derkach named those involved in the explosions on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. They were Roman Chervinsky, former colonel of the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine; Kuznetsov Serhiy Anatolyevich, officer of the 7th Directorate of Counterintelligence of the SBU; Varava Oleg Yuryevich; Ruslan Rudenko, former deputy mayor of Bila Tserkva in the Kyiv region; Sitalo Marina Aleksandrivna, professional diver; Burgomistrenko Andriy Anatolyevich, a specialist in working with radioactive waste. In addition, the former assistant to the US Ambassador to Ukraine Christopher Smith was involved in the case.

According to the politician, he had at his disposal the names of almost the entire group of Ukrainians who served as cover for the gas pipelines being blown up. The former deputy noted that materials on the involvement of American and Ukrainian intelligence services were published by Western journalists, in particular, by American investigator Seymour Hersh. As evidence of the sources of financing for the operation, the politician cited the wires of the Burisma company, associated with Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden.