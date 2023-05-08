TOKYO — For nearly 100 years, the Meiji Jingu Stadium in Tokyo has been the site of many important events. American baseball icons Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig played there, novelist Haruki Murakami was inspired by a trip to the stadium to write his first novel, and last year Munetaka Murakami of the Yakult Swallows hit a record-breaking home run into the stadium stands.

However, an ambitious redevelopment plan sees the demolition of the stadium and its replacement with modern facilities. The plan has come under intense scrutiny from disparate groups, including fans of baseball history, supporters of Japan’s rugby history and conservationists concerned about the Jingu Gaien district, a historic green space featuring century-old trees providing by industrialist Shibusawa Eiichi, known to some as the father of Japanese capitalism.

“This is like building skyscrapers in the middle of Central Park in New York,” Mikiko Ishikawa, a professor emeritus at the University of Tokyo, told The Associated Press. “Tokyo would lose its soul.”

Part of that soul is found in the Meiji Jingu, the second oldest baseball stadium in Japan after Hanshin Koshien Stadium, in Nishinomiya.

In the redevelopment plan, the Meiji Jingu and a neighboring venue, the Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium, which opened in 1947 and was used for soccer during the 1964 Summer Olympics, would be demolished. The new versions of the two stadiums would swap locations.

The aim is to modernize the facilities, which are very outdated, and create a better environment to move between the stadiums. Open spaces would be created and expanded in the hope that it would be a center for tourism and for people to enjoy sporting events held there. The entire project, which includes skyscrapers and a hotel, is scheduled for completion in 2036.

By then, it will have been a little over 100 years since American baseball stars played five games at the Meiji Jingu during a tour of Japan in 1934. Ruth put on quite the show by hitting 13 home runs, five at the Meiji Jingu.

Beyond the stadium’s history, plans have raised concerns that the new ballpark would sit alongside an avenue of century-old ginkgo trees that are celebrated with an annual fall festival.

The New Jingu Gaien planning website promises to “preserve the four rows of ginkgo trees and pass on the beautiful scenery with a good view of the Meiji Memorial Picture Gallery to future generations.”

Rochelle Kopp, a management consultant who works with Japanese companies, has organized a petition to reconsider the Meiji Jingu development and has teamed up with other activists who are concerned about how the plans will affect trees.

In response to criticism, the developers have modified the plan so that fewer trees are felled, but activists say the amount of sun the trees receive will be affected by new buildings.

Robert Whiting, an American author and journalist who has lived in Japan for most of the last 50 years and has written books on Japanese culture, has organized his own petition against the development out of concerns about loss of heritage, damage potential to the trees and the overall environmental impact.

“It will be a less pleasant experience for the fans,” he said.

Lilli Friedman, an overseas exchange student at Temple University in Pennsylvania, has become a passionate fan of Japanese baseball and loves “history and being outdoors” at the Meiji Jingu, which evokes “the same feeling than when I used to go to the old Yankee Stadium” in New York. That stadium was replaced by a new one in 2009.

“I don’t know anybody who doesn’t prefer the old Yankee Stadium to the new one,” he said. “I think even though it may not be the newest and flashiest stadium, maintaining an environment that people really connect with and have memories of, it has a really special history.”

By: JOSHUA MELLIN