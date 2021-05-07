The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez and the Minister of Transport, José Luis Ábalos, during the Federal Executive Commission of the PSOE, this Thursday in Madrid. Eva Ercolanese / PSOE / Europa Press

The uproar came when in the full version of the Spanish recovery plan, of 2,000 pages (unveiled to the public on Wednesday), tax hikes emerged for the last section of the legislature … which Brussels had known since Friday, April 30. But not so the citizenship, to which a summary of 343 pages was served. Ugly.

Another surprise arises when comparing its fiscal cadence and that of the Stability Program Update 2021-2024 (APE). Sad conclusion: they differ, they don’t fit. What letter do we keep?

The APE rules out tax increases or the creation of others, except for what is budgeted for this year. “The fiscal strategy 2021-2024 has been proposed in a context of the absence of fiscal measures except for the case of 2021,” it proclaims three times.

And yet, the Recovery Plan foresees to reinforce corporate tax, harmonize Assets and create new fixed-term environmental taxes: “The date of entry into force of the tax reform will be the first quarter of 2023”, and during that fiscal year the will also address black holes of the unjustified and useless bonuses in various figures.

Apart from this disagreement, the calendar can cause excessive controversy in the pre-electoral phase. Or vary, if the pace of the reactivation does not culminate in time, “recovering at the end of 2022 the levels of activity prior to the pandemic”, as expected by the Government, while several international organizations trust it to 2023.

The document is not, nor does it aspire to be, a medium-term fiscal consolidation plan, as requested by the Fiscal Authority and the Bank of Spain. It relies on the macro improvements to the rebound effect of the crisis and the nominal improvement in growth, and at the end of the extra expenses closely linked to the paralysis of the covid (ERTE, freelancers, direct aid to solvency), without incorporating fiscal adjustments.

If we accept the APE, its comparison with those of similar neighboring countries, Italy and France, yields very interesting conclusions. The main one is that for the last year of the programmed period, 2024, it will be impossible to meet the guidelines of the Stability Pact (3% public deficit over GDP; continued decline in debt to 60%). Or at least, it is what the three governments maintain.

Thus, Spain would reduce its budgetary imbalance, from 10.97% of GDP in 2020 to 3.2% in 2024. Italy would do so from negative 9.5% to 3.4% on the same dates. And France, from 9.2% to 3.9%: with the particularity that it would not fall below the admitted ceiling of 3% even in 2027 (-3.2%). To put other cases, the Belgian deficit would follow a similar path (from 9.3% to 3.7%), while Portugal, the route of the most prosperous and orthodox: from 5.7% to 1.6%

Regarding the debt criterion, Spain would comply, going from 120% in 2020 to 112.1% in 2024. Better than Italy, which would drop its 155.8% to 152.7% (although with peaks lower than the initial one, this year and next). And much better than France, which, more realistic or more cavalier before the examiner, plans to borrow even more: from 115.7% to 118% in 2024 and 117.7% in 2027. Belgium follows, rising three points and three tenths. And Portugal is once again a good student.

These simple figures illustrate how difficult it will be to verify the Commission’s preliminary forecast of “deactivating the escape clause from 2023” applied to the Stability Pact from the start of the pandemic (One year since the outbreak of Covid-19, 3/3/2021). Among other reasons, because Germany has already staged that it intends to share the big decisions not only with France, but with the other two great Mediterranean countries. And from the EU.