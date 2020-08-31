Plans revealed: How tram routes could revolutionize western Helsinki – Politicians consider building new rails on Tuesday

Changes in tram routes raise resistance, especially in Munkkiniemi.

Vihdintien The future of the light rail will be considered by the Helsinki City Environment Board on Tuesday.

The light rail line from the separator to Kannelmäki is difficult for decision-makers, as it is revolutionizing the familiar tram lines in western Helsinki to new routes. Especially in Munkkiniemi, the possible route change of tram line 4 via Topeliuksenkatu to Eira has raised resistance.

Politicians last discussed Western Helsinki tram traffic six months ago. At that time, the Urban Environment Board wanted further information on, among other things, the economic impact of the project on the city and the impact on public transport.

To the Board three different draft line changes in the city center have now been prepared. In Option A, the light rail line runs on Mannerheimintie and Munkkiniemi line 4 would pass through Topeliuksenkatu to Eira.

This has been the suggestion of the traffic planners, because that would give the Mannerheimintie clear space for the light rail. A private lane would ensure trouble-free driving away from car traffic.

“If the light rail line ran on Topeliusenkatu and Fredrikinkatu, it would not fit in its own lane all the way. The city center is so compact, ”says the transport engineer Anton Silvo.

Also in option B, the light rail line would run on Mannerheimintie, but so would line 4. Its route would run from Topeliusenkatu via Arkadiankatu in front of Lasipalatsi. Nelonen’s final stop in the south would be the Surgical Hospital.

In Option C, changes to the existing tram lines will be kept to a minimum, ie a four round trip through Töölö to Arkadiankatu. The terminal stops on all lines would remain as they are today.

In comparison option A would be the most cost-effective as it would have the most passengers. Other options do not offer an irreplaceable connection between Kamppi and Meilahti in southern Helsinki.

At this stage, politicians are not yet turning the line new, but Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) will do so if construction is confirmed.

According to the urban economic study, the light rail line to Kannelmäki would increase property revenues by EUR 123 million and increase corporate and property tax revenues by approximately EUR 4.4 million.

According to the study, the high-speed rail project will increase the amount of construction and increase the value of housing, business premises and land.

On the other hand, in addition to contract costs of approximately EUR 200 million, additional costs of more than EUR 80 million will come from street and road arrangements and approximately EUR 53 million from the purchase of new trams.

Vihdintien new rails would be built 5.5 kilometers on the tram line. The route, which is a total of 10.5 kilometers long, runs from the center of Helsinki from Erottaja via Meilahti, Huopalahdentie, Vihdintie and Lassila to Kantelettarentie to Kannelmäki.

The tramway is located almost all the way to its own lane. The line is operated by two-way light rail at its densest intervals every six minutes and the journey time between terminals is about 30 minutes.

The projected daily number of passengers on the tram line in 2030 is about 39,000 passengers. There are new apartments within reach of the light rail, mainly around Vihdintie, about 14,000 Helsinki residents are planned.

Provisions for approximately 180,000 square meters have been made in the sketch frame for new business premises construction.

In northern The Hague, a light rail line would run along Kaupintie.­

So if the western city tramway were to materialize, a couple of kilometers of new rails would be needed on Fredrikinkatu and Topeliuksenkatu. A new 300-meter rail link between Topeliuksenkatu and Mannerheimintie would also be added to Nordenskiöldinkatu.

Residents and housing associations have been concerned about disruptions during construction. For example, in their own statement, seven housing companies on Fredrikinkatu have estimated that construction will interfere with the operation of brick-and-mortar shops to such an extent that their landlords, ie housing companies, would also experience losses in their rental income.

Many feedbacks have addressed issues that are not yet decided at this stage, but that will loom in the future. For example, Pro Haaga criticized the supplementary construction, which threatened Riistavuori Park in the vicinity of the residents.

Many residents are also rubbing the loss of parking spaces. In Töölö, traffic planners have compiled the existing streetside parking spaces into oblique parking, and almost all the outgoing parking spaces have thus been replaced.

The number of parking spaces leaving on Huopalahti Road has been reduced from one hundred to 70. There are 80 parking spaces left by the road.

If the master plan is approved at this stage, more detailed technical planning and redevelopment work will begin. Construction could begin in 2025 at the earliest.

Helsinki is receiving EUR 105 million from the state for the Vihdintie project in a joint land use, housing and transport agreement between the state and the region’s municipalities (mal).

The cost estimate for the Vihdintie light rail line is EUR 135.9 million. It includes the expressway, the boulevard streets of Huopalahdentie and Vihdintie, the changes to the Hague circle and the renewal of the bridges.

Together with the western downtown trams, the total cost estimate is 201 million. Of this total, the actual cost of the tramway is 160 million and the rest is street construction on the city boulevard, which allows for new land use.

Additional costs are coming from the new tram depot, which, however, should be done without the Vihdintie project.

The Urban Environment Board will discuss the matter on Tuesday.