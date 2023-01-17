Something that cannot be denied is the success that it managed to generate Top Gun: Maverickfilm starring Tom Cruise, which serves as a direct continuation of the success of the eighties. And after being the second highest-grossing film in 2022the producer has been constantly asked Jerry Bruckheimer about a possible third part of the story.

This is what he told the media Variety:

Tell me, I have no idea. Hopefully… We’ll see, you never know. Not yet. Tom Cruise is in the middle of filming Mission: Impossible. He’s doing a lot of difficult, very hard stunts, so this is not the time to divert his attention from what’s important to him right now.

Jerry Bruckheimer still hasn’t talked to Tom Cruise about a potential “Top Gun 3” https://t.co/tyOwqt8xFz pic.twitter.com/lGafc93TpW —Variety (@Variety) January 15, 2023

For his part, the director of Top Gun: Maverick, Joseph Kosinskirecently spoke on the panel contenders LA3C of Deadline commenting the following:

Is there another story that is compelling enough that we have to go back? It seems to me that at the end of this movie Maverick has some gas left in the tank. He is not calming down.

Remember that Top Gun: Maverick is available for streaming.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: The end of the last installment does not have a definitive closure, so the next installment could be a reality. Hopefully the next one doesn’t take as long as it did with the time between the first and second.