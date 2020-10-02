Ramon Planes, who thanked Sergiño Dest for his commitment to the club, “we have fought for their incorporation with very large teams and the player has preferred to come here”, opened the doors to Todibo, does not rule out the departure of Umtiti yet and shields Dembélé .

Will Dembélé go to United?

There is no negotiation with United, I totally deny it. He is a player that we count on and we count on a lot. We hope to enjoy him this season and his footballing arguments. It will be a good year with us.

Eric Garcia or Depay?

We have a good squad, a young team that knows how to compete. We are working with the coach. At the offensive level I think we have a very great potential. Defensively it is true that it is weaker. We will work until the last day, but what we will not do is sign to sign.

What will the future of Umtiti be?

We all want the best for him. He is having not easy moments. Barça will always be by his side. There are four market days left and a lot can still happen. We respect you a lot, but together we will find the best solution.

Can you rule out that Sevilla’s game will be Bartomeu’s last?

The president spoke at the Gamper. I talk about sports issues. We are building for the future, making a young team and creating a good heritage.

What about Todibo?

Jean Clair has different offers, more than one and two. She wants to play and have minutes and we will find a way out for her. You have to respect the decision of the player who wants to grow up playing for another club.

What do you think of Riqui Puig’s decision to stay despite knowing that it will not have continuity?

The honesty of Koeman and the player is to be appreciated. The minutes here are very expensive. Playing for Barcelona is not easy. I find it highly commendable that he struggles to fulfill his dream and that he has decided to stay. From the club we believe that there will be minutes for everyone at the end.

Has the club already closed the controversy with Leo Messi?

Soccer goes very fast. I would stick with his last message, where he underlined his commitment to the club. The rest has already passed. It’s time to look ahead. All the ‘inputs’ that come to us from the squad and the captain are very positive. The match against Celta is an absolute commitment from the team.

Is it necessary for people to leave so that there are more arrivals?

We have a very versatile and young team. You can always improve the squads, but if someone comes it is to improve what we have and contribute things that the team does not have. It is not necessary for someone to leave for a player to arrive.

How do you rate the signing of Dest?

We hope that he will be a right back for many years at Barcelona. He is a player from the Ajax school, which is the same as ours, so he will adapt very quickly.