Former Deputy Head of Tyumen Region Accused of Corruption Wanted to Go to SVO

Former Deputy Governor of Tyumen Oblast Vyacheslav Vakhrin, accused of corruption, denies attempting to hide from investigation. This is reported by RIA News.

It follows from the case materials that Vakhrin was planning to go on a special military operation (SVO). The lawyer for the former deputy head of the Tyumen region also stated that his client did not know about the fact that a criminal case had been initiated and was heading to a collection point to be sent to the SVO zone.

Earlier, the agency’s interlocutor said that the day after the criminal case was opened, Vakhrin tried to hide together with the second defendant in the case, the director of the company “Specialized developer Vostok Development” Alexey Gotsyk, but their plan did not come to fruition.

On June 8, the Basmanny Court of the capital arrested Vakhrin until August 6. He is accused under Article 290 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The court also arrested Gotsyk, who is considered the alleged bribe-giver, until August 6.