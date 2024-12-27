With New Year’s Eve just around the corner, Madrid hosts a multitude of plans for those who remain in the city at this time. This weekend the capital hosts numerous plans to do with family or friends, among which are various exhibitions, play spaces for the little ones and the Plaza España ice rink, already common on these dates.

ABC offers you a dozen plans to do from this Thursday, December 26 until next Sunday.

Until January 3 Christmas starts in Matadero with dancing and songs by the Beatles

Matadero Madrid joins the Christmas celebrations with a diverse program for all types of audiences – although obviously focused on entertainment and family enjoyment – which, under the motto ‘Madrid, Christmas of Encounter’, started yesterday with Gela’s DJ sessions and Carusoul, who made the audience move on the Plaza stage with their funk, disco and house set.

The Fantastic Band will perform Beatles classics on December 28



From December 27 to 29 Don Quixote arrives at El Escorial for Christmas in the form of a musical

The last week of the year there is a double musical event in San Lorenzo de El Escorial, a town that devotes itself to these dates, filling its streets and squares with the Christmas spirit, and hosting a large monumental Nativity scene in a space of more than 6,000 square meters (in the Plaza de la Constitución) with life-size handcrafted figures that have been made for 28 years.









A scene from ‘Clown Quixote of La Mancha’



From December 26 to January 5 ‘Brilli Brilli’, the festival that spreads Christmas joy

The meaning of ‘Brilli Brilli’ can be explained in several ways, but ultimately it is an expression that celebrates unapologetic joy, which is precisely the greatest treasure of childhood. Hence, it seems like a great name for the La Casa Encendida winter festival aimed at girls, boys and families, which in its second edition will once again be a fun and cultural meeting to say goodbye to the year and welcome the new one, dancing and experimenting with art, music and cinema.

Le Parody is one of the artists participating in Brilli Brilli



From December 21 to January 5 The Metropolitano is the first football stadium to host a large ice skating rink

Ice skating lovers are in luck. One of the largest rinks in Europe lands this Christmas in the capital, thanks to Madrid On Ice. With more than 4,760 square meters of ice around the Riyadh Air Metropolitan lawn, rookies and veterans alike will be able to enjoy, until January 5, a magical experience.

The Metropolitan stadium, converted into a skating rink



Until January 4 The new Christmas edition of Circo Price

After the success achieved two years ago with The Five Friends, Lola González and Bob Niko return this Christmas to the Teatro Circo Price with the continuation of their previous show titled: The Return of the Five Friends.

Until January 6 Visit the world of Harry Potter at the Ibercaja Delicias Space

The Harry Potter: The Exhibition exhibition is focused on the universe of one of the most acclaimed sagas. The exhibit brings together authentic props from the films, exclusive behind-the-scenes looks, and fun interactive surprises. Visitors will be able to take a themed photo, try on a robe, wield a wizard’s wand or dress in the colors of your Hogwarts house, be it Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw or Slytherin.