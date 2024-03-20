DDeutsche Bahn AG wants to expand a disused marshalling yard in the north of the Darmstadt city area into a facility where ICE trains are parked and maintained. For this purpose, seven sidings, each 400 meters long, are to be laid on the railway site between the districts of Arheilgen and Kranichstein, as the railway has announced. A car wash is planned in which the outside of the trains will be cleaned. Simple maintenance work such as repairing broken toilets should also be carried out on the site.

The head of the mobility department for the city of Darmstadt, Paul Georg Wandrey (CDU), said that the municipality was positive about the plans. It would be better to use the former railway site again than to let it lie fallow.

However, approval is still pending as the planning approval process is currently underway. The old tracks on the property are scheduled to be removed this year. According to the plans, the operation should go into operation at the end of 2026. Initially, seven trains will be stopped at night, later twelve trains at night and eight during the day.

Railway museum has to give up track

The area on the railway line to Dieburg and Aschaffenburg already belongs to Deutsche Bahn. Decades ago, freight trains were assembled in the marshalling yard. There is also a drainage hill from which the freight cars rolled down to be sorted on a strand of tracks. In the early 1970s, an association took over part of the site and set up a railway museum there, which still exists, the “Bahnwelt Darmstadt Kranichstein”, where historical trains are exhibited. The association has reached an agreement with the railway about expanding the site, as second chairman Stephan Heldmann said.

The museum is handing over a track that it previously used, on which trains will drive into the parking facility in the future. For this purpose, the drainage hill, which is already a listed building, becomes a “museum island” within the modern company. The association maintains the museum because it likes the railway, so it doesn't want to stand in the way of the plans, said Heldmann.







Parking space for additional trains

The railway wants to expand in the next few years so that the number of passengers on routes in Germany doubles to 260 million per year, said Klaus Vornhusen, Deutsche Bahn AG's corporate representative for Hesse. To do this, trains have to be purchased, so that the railway says it will have 600 long-distance trains in a few years. Additional parking space will be needed for these vehicles. A location was also sought in the Rhine-Main area, and the old marshalling yard in Darmstadt was chosen.

New tracks have to be laid for the system, although there are still tracks on the site, as the railway planners explained. Because the arrangement of the old tracks does not suit the new purpose, the new tracks would have to be laid at a different distance in order to build a platform in between. This is needed so that the cleaning staff can enter the trains to vacuum inside and empty the garbage containers. The system also included connections for filling fresh water into the tanks of the wagons and sucking out the wastewater.