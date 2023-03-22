Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

Split

Christian Lindner (left) and Olaf Scholz at the beginning of a cabinet meeting in the Federal Chancellery. © Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

The traffic light has been plagued by a budget dispute for weeks. A potentially crucial date has now been set.

Berlin – Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) had to accept unpleasant reproaches in his most recent government statement: The traffic light coalition was severely divided, and 30 projects alone were currently on hold in the budget dispute, opposition leader Friedrich Merz (CDU) reprimanded with relish. Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) recently simply postponed the planned cabinet decision on budget key points for 2024.

Now the coalition trouble could be heading towards its dissolution – or towards a new peak. SPD, Greens and FDP want to resolve their dispute over the budget and priorities for the coming year on Sunday evening (March 26). A coalition committee is planned for this date, the AFP news agency reported on Tuesday (March 21), citing coalition circles.

Last exit of the coalition committee: traffic light showdown in the budget dispute?

While the body does not have constitutional status, it is often a final anchor point to resolve stubborn disagreements. In September 2022, the coalition partners had a dispute over a new relief package in this constellation. Now that seems necessary again: In the case of the traffic light budget dispute, a cabinet meeting at Meseberg Castle had obviously not brought about a breakthrough.

Greens and FDP have been arguing for weeks about central projects such as basic child security. In addition, there are additional financial demands from numerous departments, which add up to up to 70 billion euros. Lindner wants to continue to comply with the debt brake. Because of this conflict, he had postponed the cabinet decision on the budget key points for 2024 and the financial plan, which was planned for mid-March, until 2027.

Traffic light in the budget dispute: Lindner sees a “massive problem” – many wishes unfulfilled

Lindner then announced that he wanted to “make suggestions for further action” to Scholz. He referred to a “massive spending problem” and called for a consolidation of state finances. At the time, Lindner emphasized that he would only go into the cabinet with budget key points when he had “a realistic draft budget”.

There is a lot to drill through on the way to an agreement. For example, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) is demanding an additional 10 billion for the Bundeswehr, which is apparently still weak. Defense Commissioner Eva Högl (SPD) publicly kept her fingers crossed that he would prevail.

Elsewhere, too, there are quite legitimate wishes: for example in the prevention of anti-Semitism – or in the financial resources for development efforts. In this matter, correspondence between Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) and Lindner had even become public. The Greens are on parliamentary retreat these days anyway. Habeck called for greater efforts for the climate in clear words. (AFP/fn)