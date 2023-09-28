Jonas Vingegaard, Wout van Aert and Primoz Roglic, plus Remco Evenepoel, Julian Alaphilippe and Kasper Asgreen. Together they account for Olympic gold, four world titles, six monuments and seven overall victories plus 48 stage victories in the three Grand Tours.

That is what you get if the cycling teams Jumbo-Visma and Soudal Quick-Step were to continue together. Last Sunday brought website Cycling flash it was announced that the Dutch and Belgian teams were discussing a merger.

It led to much surprise in the cycling world. Jumbo-Visma is currently the world’s best cycling team and has had a special year in which it won the Giro d’Italia (with Primoz Roglic), the Tour de France (Jonas Vingegaard) and the Vuelta a España (Sepp Kuss) . Soudal Quick-Step is one of the best performing teams this century and won this year thanks to Evenepoel Liège-Bastogne-Liège and five stages in the Giro and Vuelta.

Why would the teams talk to each other about a merger? And what would such a Dutch-Belgian ‘super team’ look like? Six questions about the possible merger.

1 To what extent are the rumors true?

That there are discussions between Jumbo-Visma and Soudal Quick-Step is confirmed by sources around both teams. The top management of Jumbo-Visma, owner-director Richard Plugge and member of the supervisory board Robert van der Wallen, had been in contact with owner Zdenek Bakala of Soudal Quick-Step for some time about other projects in cycling, when the idea came from the Netherlands for a merger team. Discussions about this have been going on since this summer.

2Why would Jumbo-Visma and Soudal Quick-Step want to merge?

The simplest answer: money. Supermarket chain Jumbo announced earlier this year that it would stop sponsoring the Dutch cycling team. Last year that was about 10 million euros. It has been contractually agreed that the group will continue to be the main sponsor in 2024, but it is more likely that Jumbo will remain associated with the team as a sub-sponsor for a number of years. This creates a hole in the budget that needs to be filled.

Belgian Patrick Lefevere, team boss of Soudal Quick-Step, expressed his condolences for co-director Richard Plugge in June. He said he knows exactly what it is like for a cycling team to have to keep looking for new sponsors, and how difficult it is to find them. The fact is that cycling is not having an easy time financially. Regardless of brand awareness, sponsors believe that their investments yield too little and companies are therefore reluctant to invest a lot of money – especially the amount of at least 10 million euros that Plugge is looking for.

There are also other issues at play with the Belgian team: the Czech Bakala, team owner since the end of 2010, would like to get rid of it. And Lefevere, now 68 years old, would also like to take a step back. There have been rumors about upcoming changes around the Belgian team all year long: there have also been discussions about a takeover with the British team Ineos Grenadiers.

Jumbo-Visma categorically denies that the talks with Soudal Quick-Step were started out of financial need. A possible merger is seen as one of the options to accommodate the departure of sponsor Jumbo. The team is also in discussions with companies to fill that gap one-on-one and is looking for the best possible option, it sounds. This could mean opting for the highest possible sponsorship amount, or settling for slightly less money because the team would then have access to a rider like Evenepoel.

However, Plugge’s team seems to be emphatically looking for more money. Although Jumbo-Visma is one of the five largest teams in the professional peloton in terms of budget, the Dutch team is concerned about the entry of financiers from the Middle East – the team does not want to lag behind teams such as UAE Emirates in terms of budget.

The chance that a new lender for Jumbo-Visma will also come from that region seems less likely. The team wants to remain autonomous and stick to the strategy that has brought so much success. It is not obvious that the team will receive the same freedom in exchange for a lot of petrodollars.

3What would such a merger team look like?

Not much is clear about this yet. According to Wielerflits, Plugge would remain in his current position and become the CEO of the new team, which would continue under the name Soudal-Visma or Visma-Soudal. Merijn Zeeman would become head coach, while Lefevere would take a seat on the supervisory board.

This would mean that there is more likely to be a takeover by the Dutch team than an equivalent merger. There is therefore little reason for Jumbo-Visma to change: the organization runs like a well-oiled machine. At Soudal Quick-Step, regardless of Evenepoel’s performance, the results are a bit disappointing. “There is actually only one rider that Jumbo-Visma would want, and that is Evenepoel,” says a source from the Belgian camp.

Team Jumbo Visma, the best team in this year’s Tour of Spain.

Photo Alberto Gardin/Getty Images



4What does this mean for the riders?

The news of a possible merger came as a surprise to the riders. Not surprising, because they and their agents are not continuously kept informed when a cycling team is looking for a new sponsor. In such a case, little changes for the riders, except the name on the shirt.

But in this case it has caused quite a bit of unrest among the riders. If you look at the contracts, the teams together have fifty riders under contract for 2024. That is twenty more than the maximum that the UCI world cycling association allows for a professional team. A merger will therefore put a large group of riders on the street.

Lefevere sent a letter to his riders this week in which he wrote that there have been discussions with various parties, but that there is nothing concrete yet. At Jumbo-Visma, Merijn Zeeman has told some riders not to worry. It is unclear whether these announcements have cleared up all questions among the riders. It is also completely unclear what would happen to the women’s teams, talent teams and coaching staff.

In the meantime, the merger news has fueled transfer rumors. For example, Roglic could leave Jumbo-Visma despite an ongoing contract. And the French team TotalEnergies would be interested in the arrival of Alaphilippe.

5What happens to the cycling license that remains after a merger?

If one team is formed, a cycling license will also become available for the WorldTour, the highest professional level. But UCI rules stipulate that a license may only be transferred two years after issue. All current licenses were issued at the beginning of this year.

A number of teams appear to be interested in a license if one becomes available. For example, Israel-Premier Tech, the team that lost its license last year due to poor performance. Owner Sylvan Adams threatened a lawsuit against the UCI at the time, and will be eager to return to the highest level. According to Wielerflits, TotalEnergies is also interested in it, just like the Norwegian Uno-X, albeit under certain conditions.

In accordance with the rules, they cannot simply take over the license, but a company behind one cycling team can buy the company behind another team; This means the license can remain in the name of the same company. At the end of 2020, the Belgian team Intermarché-Wanty managed to obtain the license from CCC in this way.

6When will it become more clear?

Jumbo-Visma and Soudal Quick-Step must provide all (financial) information and documentation for the coming season to the UCI by October 15. In addition, outfits, bicycles, team leaders’ cars and other equipment must also be manufactured in the coming weeks, just like the race plans for the riders must be drawn up.

With ongoing contracts with Soudal and Quick-Step, the Belgian team could start the 2024 season unchanged. A number of people say otherwise NRC find that the best idea; Otherwise, a merger would require many obstacles to be overcome in a very short time. Jumbo-Visma has heard that this option is not plausible for the Dutch team – changes are coming anyway.