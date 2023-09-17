Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 17/09/2023 – 11:01

Plano & Plano has given up, at least for now, on moving forward with the public offering of shares announced last month and which could reach up to R$500 million. The developer announced that it has completed studies on the subject.

In an interview with Broadcast(Group Estado’s real-time news system), the developer’s partner and president, Rodrigo Luna, said that the withdrawal was due to the instabilities observed in the financial market, but that the process can be resumed when conditions are attractive.

The president of Plano & Plano added that the share offering would aim to increase the developer’s liquidity and reinforce cash for growth – especially now that Minha Casa Minha Vida has been boosted. The offer, however, was not mandatory to sustain growth.

The businessman also assessed that the financial market entered a “looping of instability” over the last few weeks, which reduced investor appetite. The problem, in his assessment, originates from the macroeconomic environment – ​​with inflation and high interest rates abroad combined with political noise here.