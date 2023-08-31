Former minister says he activated the plan on January 5, but the PM’s blockade was not carried out

According to the former head of the GSI (Institutional Security Office) Gonçalves Dias, Plano Escudo, the Planalto Palace’s defense protocol, was active since January 5. G. Dias stated that he determined the activation on the 5th and confirmed the execution on the 6th.

Despite this, still according to the former minister, the plan was not being implemented when he arrived in the area of ​​the Planalto Palace on January 8th. He made the statement during the session of the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) on the 8th of January this Thursday (31.Aug).

G. Dias stated that when he arrived at the Esplanada he met General Carlos Assunção Penteado, then executive secretary of the GSI. He charged him, “with a bad word”, carrying out the block provided for in the protection plan.

“I asked him [general Penteado] why the blockade in front of the Palace, which should have been done by the Military Police of the Federal District, had not been set up. That was the Planalto Shield Plan blockade and it had to be in place. Was not”, said G. Dias.

According to him, Penteado did not give a reason for the block not being carried out. The general left to set up the barrier.

Penteado became executive secretary of the GSI on July 27, 2021. His appointment was signed by the then defense ministers, Watler Braga Nettoand the Security Office, Augusto Heleno, in addition to the then president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Here’s the full of the nomination (72 KB).

The general was fired from his position as number 2 in the GSI in the post-January 8 period, at the suggestion of the Army.

The so-called Plano Escudo determines a joint action between Army platoons such as the BGP (Presidential Guard Battalion), the BPE (Army Police Battalion) and the 1RCG (1st Army Cavalry Regiment).

The GSI planning determines the formation in 4 levels of containment. The white and green line furthest from the Planalto should be carried out by the Military Police of the Federal District. As for the red and blue line, it would be in charge of the Army platoons.

“The blockade of Buraco do Tatu was completed. However, the search scheduled to take place there was not carried out. Protesters easily broke the PM’s cordon and prevented the search”, said G. Dias. “After that point, there should have been a total blockade that prevented access to Alameda das Bandeiras and Praça dos Três Poderes. This block apparently did not exist or was tenuous, inexpressive”.

G. DAYS AT CPI

G. Dias testifies at the CPI on the 8th of January this Thursday (31.Aug). Summoning him was, from the beginning, one of the main objectives of the members of the opposition in the CPI. The call was approved on June 20. The collegiate also approved the breaking of the military’s telephone secrecy.

Former GSI Minister of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) appeared in closed circuit footage of the Planalto Palace with invaders. After the material was published in the media, General G. Dias resigned.

Congressmen claim that there was a failure in the security of the Planalto. The departure of G. Dias from the government, on April 19, was one of the reasons that made the installation of the CPI inevitable in Congress.

On Wednesday (30.Aug), Minister Cristiano Zanin, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), authorized Dias to remain silent when speaking at the CPI. In the decision (full – 120 kB), Zanin wrote that silence only applies to matters that have the potential to incriminate him.

In addition to the right to silence, Zanin determined that Gonçalves Dias is guaranteed: