Decree signed by Lula this Friday also stipulates the implementation of 34 new bases for security forces on the spot

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) signed this Friday (July 21, 2023) the decree establishing the Amas Plan (Amazon: Security and Sovereignty). The text also establishes the investment of BRL 2 billion with funds from the National Public Security Fundof Ministry of Justice and Public Security It is Amazon Fundfor the implementation of structures and the purchase of equipment for the states that make up the Legal Amazon.

To expand the role of security forces in the region, the government is going to implement 34 new integrated security bases (Federal police, Federal Highway Police and State Forces). In addition, it will establish the Environmental Operations Company of the National Public Security Force and the structuring and equipping of the International Police Cooperation Center of the Federal Police, both based in Manaus.

“The Amazon is a national challenge. Criminal organizations occupied the territory there. Violence indicators increased in the Amazon. Combating gold mining, combating drug trafficking in the Amazon is to protect Brazil”said the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dinoin a signing ceremony for the text.

The decree is part of a package of actions aimed at strengthening public security signed by Lula this Friday. Among them are a new decree on weapons, the inclusion of attacks on schools in the list of heinous crimes and stricter penalties for attacks on democracy. Here’s the full of the Security Action Program (372 KB).