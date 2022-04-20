ETIAS, for its acronym in English, is the new Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS). The European Union created this system for citizens of countries that are currently visa-exempt to visit the Schengen Area, which comprises 26 European countries that have abolished internal border controls.

According to the authorities, one of the main objectives is that the ETIAS permit contributes to the security of European borders. Thus, this European travel permit will facilitate the identification of possible threats and risks associated with people who wish to travel to any of the 26 countries in the area.

The ETIAS travel permit will be necessary to enter the member countries of the Schengen Area. At the end of 2022, all visa-exempt foreign visitors will have the obligation to process the ETIAS authorization. The introduction of the ETIAS permit will not modify free transit, but it will be a mandatory entry requirement to Europe.

This document will grant travelers the necessary authorization to visit the 26 member countries that make up Schengen. Those who wish to travel to Europe for tourism or business must obtain an ETIAS permit to enter any of those territories..

Currently, there are 60 countries that need to apply for the ETIAS travel permit in order to visit the Schengen Area. Among these is Colombia, as well as Argentina, Chile, the United States, Mexico, Peru, to name a few.

It should be noted that the ETIAS authorization is designed for short-term trips that can last up to 90 days.

ETIAS for Colombians

for now, Colombian passport holders can visit all Schengen member countries without having to apply for a visa. This applies to Colombian visitors traveling to Europe for short stays of up to 90 days.

Colombian citizens will continue to benefit from the possibility of making stays of up to 90 days within the European Union for pleasure, tourism or business once the European Travel Information and Authorization System, or ETIAS, comes into force at the end of 2022.

The European Union has announced that starting in the second part of 2022, Colombian citizens of all ages who wish to visit the countries that make up the Schengen area for business or tourism will need to apply for an ETIAS visa waiver.

What should Colombians do before traveling to Europe?

Currently, Colombian citizens are only required to carry a valid passport in order to visit the countries of the Schengen zone. However, starting in the second part of 2022, once ETIAS is fully operational, Colombians will also need to apply for ETIAS authorization..

The ETIAS electronic authorization will be mandatory for nationals of Colombia as well as for all other travelers visiting Europe from visa-exempt countries.

The ETIAS application process requires applicants to have the following documents on hand when they want to apply online for ETIAS:

– A Colombian passport, with a remaining validity of more than 3 months after the planned stay

– A current email address to receive the approved ETIAS authorization in digital format

– A valid debit or credit card to pay the ETIAS visa waiver fee

In addition, all Colombians must complete the following information:

– Colombian passport data, including the expiration date of the passport. If the passport is nearing its expiration date, the traveler must renew the passport before enrolling in the ETIAS

– Valid contact details and a physical address

– Details about the health of the traveler and the information of their travel plans

It is a mandatory requirement that all ETIAS applicants, including nationals of Colombia, have a valid biometric passport that is machine readable when they apply for their ETIAS. This document is also required when traveling through the European Union.

The ETIAS application also incorporates some basic security questions in its online form. The online process is easy and does not require more than 10 minutes. You will be able to request this permission through your smartphone, tablet or personal computer.



Applicants are advised to carefully review all information entered on the form for accuracy. Any errors or inconsistencies in the information may delay the processing time or, in some cases, may result in ETIAS denial.

Once approved, the European visa waiver for Colombian citizens is sent to the email address, provided at registration.