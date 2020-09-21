Dr. Mahindra Vats

Question: I am 21 years old and my girlfriend is the same age. We are planning to have sex for the first time. What should we keep in mind during this time. I have been told that there are lotions and creams that can ease the pain that occurs while having sex. Do we need a prescription to buy these creams? Will the pain of sex gradually decrease with age?

answer: First, remember to use condoms. There is no pain in sex. Since this is the first time for both of you, you can preserve the Lox2% gel. It is readily available with chemists. Respecting your partner and communicating with each other about your likes and dislikes will make your relationship happy.

I am worried about irregular periods, will this affect my sex life?



note: If you are suffering from any such problem then you can mail your question to our sexpart at [email protected]