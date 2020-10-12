If you too are thinking of getting a new smartphone this festive season and your budget is less than 10,000 then there are many such options in the market which can be your choice. Companies like Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme are offering great smartphones in this range. Let’s know which smartphones are in this budget.

Redmi 9 prime

The 4GB + 64GB storage variant of Redmi 9 Prime is priced at Rs 9,999. This smartphone has a 6.53 inch Full HD Plus. For performance, this phone has a MediaTek Helio G80 processor. This phone works on the MIUI11 operating system based on Android 10. For power, this phone has a 5,020 mAh battery with 10 watt fast charging support. For connectivity, it has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth version 5.0, FM radio, 3.5 headphone jack and USB port like Type-C. Features are available.

Redmi 9 Prime Full Specifications General Release date 4th August 2020 Launch in india Yes Form factor Touchscreen Body type Plastic Dimensions (MM) 163.3 x 77 x 9.1 mm (6.43 x 3.03 x 0.36 in) Weight (grams) 198 g Battery Capacity (mAh) Li-Po 5020 mAh battery Removable battery No Fast charging Fast charging 18W wireless charging No colors Space Blue, Mint Green, Matte Black, Sunrise Flare Network 2G band GSM 850/900/1800/1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3g band HSDPA 850/900/1900/2100 4G / LTE band 1, 3, 5, 8, 40, 41 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.53 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Sim slot Sim type Nano Number of sim 2 Stand-by Dual stand-by Platform OS Android 10, MIUI 11 The processor Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Memory RAM 4GB Internal storage 64GB, 128GB Card slot type microSD Expandable storage Yes The camera Rear camera 13 MP Rear autofocus NA Rear flash LED flash Front camera 8 MP Front autofocus NA Video quality 1080p @ 30fps The sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes network connectivity Dublin Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0 GPS Yes radio Yes USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector Sensors Face unlock Yes Fingerprint sensor Yes Compass / magnometer Yes Proximity sensor Yes Accelerometer Yes Gyroscope Yes Full Specs Full Specs

Samsung galaxy a10s

Talking about the price of Galaxy A10s, its 2GB + 32GB variant costs 8980 rupees. This phone has a 6.2-inch HD + Infinity-V display, which is quite good. Apart from this, this phone works on the octa-core processor. Galaxy A10s is based on Android 9 Pie based. Dual camera setup has been given in the rear of this phone, in which there is a 2 megapixel sensor with a 13-megapixel primary sensor. While for the selfie, it has an 8 megapixel camera at its front. It has a 4,000mAh battery for power.

Samsung Galaxy M01

The Samsung Galaxy M01 is priced at Rs 7,999. The Galaxy M01 supports 5.7-inch HD Plus Infinity-V display. It has a 13/2 MP dual rear camera for taking photos. This device has a 5 MP front camera for selfie. There is also a Galaxy M01 face unlock feature. Both smartphones are equipped with Dolby ATMOS technology, which will give customers a good sound quality experience.

Realme c3

The price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant of Realme c3 is priced at Rs 7999. It has a 5,000 mAh battery which comes with reverse charging feature. This phone has a 6.5-inch HD Plus water drop notch display. For performance, the phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 chipset. This phone runs on Android 10 operating system. Dual camera setup has been given in Realme C3 Real.

Realme c11

The price of this phone is 7,499 rupees. This phone has a 6.5 inch HD + 720×1600 pixels display, which comes with an aspect ratio of 20: 9. Also, it has a 2.3 GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor. It has a dual rear camera setup, which also has a 2 megapixel secondary camera with 13 megapixels. Also 5000mAh battery has been given. The company is claiming that the battery of this phone comes with a standby time of 40 days.

