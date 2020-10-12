If you too are thinking of getting a new smartphone this festive season and your budget is less than 10,000 then there are many such options in the market which can be your choice. Companies like Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme are offering great smartphones in this range. Let’s know which smartphones are in this budget.
Redmi 9 prime
The 4GB + 64GB storage variant of Redmi 9 Prime is priced at Rs 9,999. This smartphone has a 6.53 inch Full HD Plus. For performance, this phone has a MediaTek Helio G80 processor. This phone works on the MIUI11 operating system based on Android 10. For power, this phone has a 5,020 mAh battery with 10 watt fast charging support. For connectivity, it has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth version 5.0, FM radio, 3.5 headphone jack and USB port like Type-C. Features are available.
Redmi 9 Prime Full Specifications
|General
|Release date
|4th August 2020
|Launch in india
|Yes
|Form factor
|Touchscreen
|Body type
|Plastic
|Dimensions (MM)
|163.3 x 77 x 9.1 mm (6.43 x 3.03 x 0.36 in)
|Weight (grams)
|198 g
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|Li-Po 5020 mAh battery
|Removable battery
|No
|Fast charging
|Fast charging 18W
|wireless charging
|No
|colors
|Space Blue, Mint Green, Matte Black, Sunrise Flare
|Network
|2G band
|GSM 850/900/1800/1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3g band
|HSDPA 850/900/1900/2100
|4G / LTE band
|1, 3, 5, 8, 40, 41
|Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.53 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Sim slot
|Sim type
|Nano
|Number of sim
|2
|Stand-by
|Dual stand-by
|Platform
|OS
|Android 10, MIUI 11
|The processor
|Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Memory
|RAM
|4GB
|Internal storage
|64GB, 128GB
|Card slot type
|microSD
|Expandable storage
|Yes
|The camera
|Rear camera
|13 MP
|Rear autofocus
|NA
|Rear flash
|LED flash
|Front camera
|8 MP
|Front autofocus
|NA
|Video quality
|1080p @ 30fps
|The sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|network connectivity
|Dublin
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|GPS
|Yes
|radio
|Yes
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|Sensors
|Face unlock
|Yes
|Fingerprint sensor
|Yes
|Compass / magnometer
|Yes
|Proximity sensor
|Yes
|Accelerometer
|Yes
|Gyroscope
|Yes
Samsung galaxy a10s
Talking about the price of Galaxy A10s, its 2GB + 32GB variant costs 8980 rupees. This phone has a 6.2-inch HD + Infinity-V display, which is quite good. Apart from this, this phone works on the octa-core processor. Galaxy A10s is based on Android 9 Pie based. Dual camera setup has been given in the rear of this phone, in which there is a 2 megapixel sensor with a 13-megapixel primary sensor. While for the selfie, it has an 8 megapixel camera at its front. It has a 4,000mAh battery for power.
₹ 9999
Samsung Galaxy M01
The Samsung Galaxy M01 is priced at Rs 7,999. The Galaxy M01 supports 5.7-inch HD Plus Infinity-V display. It has a 13/2 MP dual rear camera for taking photos. This device has a 5 MP front camera for selfie. There is also a Galaxy M01 face unlock feature. Both smartphones are equipped with Dolby ATMOS technology, which will give customers a good sound quality experience.
₹ 8,998
Realme c3
The price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant of Realme c3 is priced at Rs 7999. It has a 5,000 mAh battery which comes with reverse charging feature. This phone has a 6.5-inch HD Plus water drop notch display. For performance, the phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 chipset. This phone runs on Android 10 operating system. Dual camera setup has been given in Realme C3 Real.
Realme c11
The price of this phone is 7,499 rupees. This phone has a 6.5 inch HD + 720×1600 pixels display, which comes with an aspect ratio of 20: 9. Also, it has a 2.3 GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor. It has a dual rear camera setup, which also has a 2 megapixel secondary camera with 13 megapixels. Also 5000mAh battery has been given. The company is claiming that the battery of this phone comes with a standby time of 40 days.
₹ 7,499
