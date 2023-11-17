Planning: public banks will allocate R$1.7 trillion in credit for PPA 2024-2027 programs

Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 17/11/2023 – 21:11

The Ministry of Planning and Budget reported that the five federal public banks – Caixa Econômica Federal, Banco do Brasil, BNDES, BNB and Basa, will contribute a credit volume of R$ 1.7 trillion to finance Union programs in the period four-year validity period of the 2024-2027 Multiannual Plan.

Of this total, R$572.4 billion must come from Caixa; R$519.5 billion, from Banco do Brasil; R$307.8 billion from BNDES; R$224.7 billion, from BNB; and R$73.2 billion, from Basa. The ministry also reported that R$1.5 trillion, or 90.5% of the total, is concentrated in five programs: Decent Housing, Sustainable Agriculture, Neoindustrialization; Regional development and Family Farming.

“Credits from public banks are fundamental pillars for leveraging development, whether directly or as second-floor operations. They are part of the instruments to finance the Multi-Year Plan programs, and will directly impact the population through programs linked to decent housing, food production, neo-industrialization, infrastructure and combating climate change”, said National Planning Secretary, Leany We read, through a note released by the Ministry.