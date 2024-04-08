Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/08/2024 – 20:05

The Ministry of Planning and Budget recently announced the departure of the national secretary of Planning (Seplan), Leany Lemos. In a statement, the ministry said that she left her position on April 5, at her request. Seplan will now be commanded by the then deputy secretary Virgínia de Angelis, who has been a career civil servant at the Federal Audit Court (TCU) since 2006.

Leany Lemos has been in charge of the secretariat since the re-creation of the ministry, in January 2023, and led the entire process of preparing the 2024-2027 Multi-Year Plan. Minister Simone Tebet thanked the secretary for her dedication to her work and wished her good luck on her new path. “Leany's work at the head of Seplan was fundamental for rebuilding the country's planning and for delivering a participatory and innovative PPA, aligned with best international practices”, stated the minister in a statement released recently.

Leany will return to the Senate, where she is a legislative consultant, and will resume academic activities.