The Ministry of Planning released a statement lamenting the death, at the age of 96, in the early hours of Monday, the 12th, of economist Delfim Netto, whom it referred to as “one of the most respected and listened to economists in the history of Brazil”, who influenced the management of the economy in the country.

“Delfim has had a strong influence on the country’s economic management and macroeconomic debate over the past few decades. Whether as Minister of Finance, Agriculture and Planning, or as a member of Congress and consultant, the USP professor emeritus has been known for his work defending Brazilian industry and exports, valuing the work of planning the country and his ability to engage in dialogue with people from different schools of thought,” the statement said.



