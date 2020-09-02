Gabriel Colletis Economist, industry specialist

François Bayrou must be appointed, this Thursday, High Commissioner for Planning, does the return of this institution sign that of the State strategist?

Gabriel Colletis Potentially. Because the State cannot be a strategist if it does not have institutions that allow it to think in the long term. But it will not be enough for the Planning Commission to be reinstated for the State to automatically become a strategist, it is a necessary condition, but not sufficient.

You were scientific advisor to the Planning Commission in the 1990s. What are the differences between this institution and those which succeeded it from 2006 as France Stratégie?

Gabriel Colletis The Planning Commission depended directly on the Prime Minister and could be activated when the latter had to make arbitrations. Matignon has a team that is actually very light in the face of certain ministries with very large staff, in particular the Ministry of the Economy and Finance. The interest of the Planning Commission at the time was that its organization chart was a copy of that of the ministries. Another very important element differentiates it from France Stratégie: this institution was not only at the service of the Prime Minister, but also of French civil society. The Planning Commissioner, it is a capital point, had the possibility of self-decision, even against the advice of Matignon. On important issues such as unemployment, the Plan was the place for debates between the nation’s lifeblood where a concerted strategy was drawn up, a privileged meeting place for the contradictions which run through French civil society.

Under what conditions can such an institution be useful in the current crisis and what objectives should it pursue?

Gabriel Colletis The main condition is the existence of this duality with a Planning Commission both attached to the Prime Minister, but also autonomous by its capacity for self-referral. If the latter disappears, then he will be solely at the service of the Prime Minister and his originality will vanish. As for its objectives, the stake is not to gain a few points of GDP – as suggested by the use of the word “crisis” which suggests that it would be a question of a moment to overcome to start again as before. – but to bring about a very vast transformation of the French economy at the heart of which there are productive activities neglected for more than thirty years, in particular industry and agriculture. This industry must be reborn. First, to meet basic needs, which means reducing our dependence on imports. The health crisis has shown the cost, in this case in human lives, of industrial failure when we had no masks, no hydroalcoholic gel, no reagent for tests … The other essential and inseparable element of the response to needs is to ensure the ecological transition. This dual objective is essential and the Planning Commission should be the place for drawing up this development strategy, and not economic growth.

Do you think the stimulus designed by the government is compatible with such long-term objectives?

Gabriel Colletis The key question is that of the commitments made by companies in return for the funding allocated to them. A public policy must be evaluated and this presupposes objectives, a timetable, the allocation of resources as and when objectives are reached. It is the complete opposite of a blank check.