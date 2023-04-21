Text sent to Congress, signed by Minister Simone Tebet, provides for a salary increase for the category from May

The PLN (Bill of the National Congress) that provides for the resources to guarantee the increase in the salary floor of nursing professionals asks that the matter be analyzed in the next 4th (26.Apr.2023). A joint session between deputies and senators is scheduled on the date. The proposal can only be voted with the presence of congressmen from the House and Senate. Here’s the full (303 KB).

The proposal wants to establish the minimum remuneration of nurses for BRL 4,750.

Nursing technicians, nursing assistants and midwives will also benefit. In case of a favorable vote, the PL will come into effect from May.

Simone Tebet (MDB) signed the text and said that the federal government has the money to cover the fiscal cost of the project. The value in the PLN is R$ 7.3 billion.

Lula signed the bill last Tuesday (18.Apr.2023) in a ceremony closed to the press, with the presence of the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and the vice-president of the Senate, Veneziano Vital do Rêgo ( MDB-PB). On the same day, the Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade, said: “The commitment for this financial support to states and municipalities is to the public sector, the philanthropic sector, the private sector that serves 60% [de pacientes] from SUS [Sistema Único de Saúde]. That is, it is the commitment to the SUS and the commitment to valuing the nursing category”.

According to the project, the resources destined to pay salaries will come from the financial surplus based on the capitalization of the Social Fund in 2022, therefore, the expense will not break the spending ceiling.

The text also highlights that the contribution “does not affect compliance with the “golden rule””, law that states that the government cannot spend more than it collects.

In 2022, the salary floor of the category was sanctioned, but it was vetoed later by preliminary decision of the minister of stf (Federal Supreme Court) Luís Roberto Barroso. He declared that the floor could bring financial impacts to the public coffers, layoffs of employees and possible deterioration in the quality of the service provided. It has not yet been announced who will be the rapporteur for the project, which will be processed by the Joint Budget Commission (CMO).