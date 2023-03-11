The Department of Planning and Survey, Khorfakkan branch, revealed the identification of three special sites for the establishment of security points in the areas of Al-Haray and Shis in the city of Khorfakkan and the Kharous area in Dibba Al-Hisn, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, with the aim of achieving security and community safety.

The Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Major General Saif Al-Zari, stated in his statement to “Emirates Today” that the areas chosen to establish security points will contribute to achieving security and safety, accessing police services to population and vital areas and sectors, and providing a rapid response covering residential, commercial and industrial areas to ensure safety. its inhabitants.

He stated that the Eastern Region Police Department in Khorfakkan is working to enhance communication and communication between the police and the community and activate the role of community partnership, in order to achieve the vision of the Ministry of Interior in making the UAE one of the best countries in the world in achieving security and safety.

He added that the community partnership is one of the pillars in achieving security and tranquility in the Emirate of Sharjah, and the belief in the awareness of society and its shouldering of social responsibility requires us to carry out our responsibilities by uniting all individuals and institutions in maintaining security and stability, as the concerted efforts cooperating with the police contribute to achieving security stability and overcoming all Security and social challenges and risks, and finding solutions to face the resulting repercussions.

While the head of the Khorfakkan Municipal Council, Dr. Rashid Khamis Al-Naqbi, confirmed that the city of Khorfakkan, which is considered a tourist and cultural destination, needs painstaking work and continuous cooperation between all relevant parties, which work in the spirit of one family in direct coordination to achieve the desired results in meeting the needs and demands of the people.

He added that the municipal council receives the observations of citizens and residents by monitoring them on social media channels or direct contact with the council’s employees, who form a team that works continuously as a link between the people and the police and security authorities, pointing out that Al-Harai area, which contains 4,880 residential plots of land with a total area of ​​​​more than 6,000 thousand and 200 square meters. A square meter is in urgent need of a police point, a civil defense point, and a health center due to its distance from the city of Khorfakkan and the fact that it contains commercial, industrial, educational, and residential projects.

For his part, the head of the Kalba Municipal Council, Dr. Obaid Saif Al Zaabi, said, “There is no doubt that the development and boom that the region is witnessing requires the establishment of a team that studies the needs of the people and monitors phenomena and behaviors to be translated into decisions and coordination between the competent authorities, including the police authorities, and the study of solutions in addition to raising the sense of security.” and social in the city.