According to the US government, the alleged chief planner of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 and other co-defendants want to enter into an agreement with the judiciary and plead guilty. (Archive image) © epa Handout/epa/dpa

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed is considered the chief planner of the attacks of September 11, 2001. He has been in the notorious US prison camp Guantanamo for many years. Now he wants to make a deal.

Washington – According to the US government, the alleged chief planner of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 and other co-defendants want to enter into an agreement with the judiciary and plead guilty. Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and two other defendants have agreed to such an agreement, the US Department of Defense announced. The exact details have not yet been made public. The further procedure also remains unclear. Khalid Sheikh Mohammed has been in the notorious US prison camp Guantánamo in Cuba for many years and, according to US media reports, would avoid the death penalty through the agreement.

On September 11, 2001, around 3,000 people were killed in the worst terrorist attack to date in the United States. Islamic terrorists flew three hijacked passenger planes into the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon near Washington. A fourth plane crashed in the state of Pennsylvania. Khalid Sheikh Mohammed is considered the chief planner of the attacks and is also said to have organized the communications and financing of the plan.

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed was arrested in Pakistan in 2003. He was then interrogated by the US secret service CIA. According to a report by the US Senate, he was tortured during the interrogations. In 2006, he was transferred to the US prison camp at Guantánamo. There he was to be tried before a military tribunal for his role in the September 11 attacks. However, the trial against him and several co-defendants was delayed for years.

The prison camp is located in Cuba at the US naval base Guantánamo Bay. At one point, almost 800 people were imprisoned there. The camp was set up after the terror attacks of September 11, 2001 in the USA under Republican President George W. Bush to detain suspected Islamist terrorists without trial. Human rights organizations have long been calling for it to be closed. However, a small number of prisoners are still being held there. dpa