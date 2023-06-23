Contrary to what was agreed with Paris a few years ago, Berlin is planning to say goodbye to the Tiger attack helicopter. Manufacturer Airbus advises to “really think again”.

WWhilst the Franco-German armaments cooperation in the development of fighter jets (Future Combat Air System, FCAS) has recently made progress, other projects are still stagnating. This includes the construction of common battle tanks (Main Ground Combat System, MGCS) and sea reconnaissance aircraft and submarine hunters (Maritime Airborne Warfare System, MAWS).

But even when it comes to the further development of existing European military equipment, such as the Tiger attack helicopter since the 1980s, the Germans and French are going their separate ways – despite contrary agreements in 2017, despite efforts to achieve more European autonomy, despite co-financing of development studies, despite the Ukraine war and “turning point”.