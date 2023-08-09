EIt is about a perspective “that is often neglected in health policy,” said Health Minister Karl Lauterbach in the Bundestag in January: that of the sick. “We have to offer patients something that has not previously been available in the quality and form that is required, namely independent advice.” The existing “Independent Patient Advice” (UPD) advice service is to be expanded and transferred to a foundation. The concept for this was developed as a “consensus result” with patient associations. “I’m grateful that it worked without there being a dispute,” said Lauterbach: “It will then work” from January 2024.

In March, the Bundestag passed a law on this. But it is neither realistic that a foundation yet to be set up will be discussed in five months, nor that many of the approximately 100 medical and legal consultants from the previous UPD will be taken over, as Lauterbach put it in the room. However, last week they were announced internally that they would be dismissed.

“Shabby Game”

The indignation about Lauterbach’s plans is great – especially about the fact that the central association of health insurance companies should not only finance the foundation, but also set it up and determine it to a large extent. The minister delivers the UPD “completely to the health insurance companies”, explain patient and consumer protection associations, which should be significantly involved in this. The health insurers are part of the problem, not the solution: many of the 120,000 cases of advice given each year revolved around problems with the reimbursement of services. The associations want to exercise their right to propose a board, but otherwise boycott the project.

“The federal government is playing a shabby game” with the UPD and its employees, says the Union’s health policy spokesman, Tino Sorge. The UPD is in a shambles: the traffic light coalition is becoming “the gravedigger of independent advice for patients in our country”.







What influence do the tills get?

The UPD, started in 2000 as a model project, was later supported by patient and consumer protection organizations. In 2016, a subsidiary of healthcare provider Sanvartis was commissioned to operate it. This has already caused criticism, since Sanvartis also works for pharmaceutical companies and health insurance companies.

The latter have long spoken out against the UPD in the planned form – especially since it is to be financed from contributions and not from taxes, as practically everyone involved is demanding. But Lauterbach cannot or does not want to enforce this against the Federal Ministry of Finance. The Kassenverband also raised legal concerns that it must be able to control the use of funds. In a conversation with the ministry in July, however, he had agreed on the details with its representatives. The internal rules of the future foundation would not allow the health insurance association “to influence the content of the specific advice in individual cases,” he explains.

The patient representative of the federal government, Stefan Schwartze (SPD), is very critical of the agreements: In some cases, they suggested that the health insurance association would have influence on the content. The ministry’s backdoor policy is not helpful. He can understand the criticism of the patient organization. These have been included far too little, says Gregor Bornes, spokesman for the federal working group of patient centers, who was previously involved in the organization of the UPD. During the legislative process, there were half-hour appointments in the ministry during which a state secretary roughly read out the draft law in around 15 minutes, after which the organizations were supposed to comment on it spontaneously.







The Lauterbachs’ house left inquiries from the FAZ unanswered. This Wednesday, during the parliamentary summer break, the Bundestag Health Committee is to deal with the future of the UPD.