S.e Viktor Babariko has been in prison for two and a half months. The former bank manager was arrested in mid-June for alleged economic crimes when it became increasingly clear that his candidacy for the presidential election in Belarus could pose a threat to the ruler Aleksandr Lukashenka. A few days before his arrest, Babariko had recorded a video address in which he announced the beginning of a new stage in the struggle for democracy in Belarus: the establishment of a movement or a party.

On Monday evening, his colleagues published this video as the first part of an announcement: In a newly recorded second part, his chief of staff Marija Kolesnikowa announced her decision to found a political party called “Together” to give the fight for a democratic Belarus a new form . The necessary documents should be submitted to the authorities in the next few days.

Up to this point, tactical or substantive differences in the protest movement against Lukashenka’s rule had been almost invisible. The three women who had become the leaders of the movement against Lukashenka after the imprisonment or non-admission of the serious male presidential candidates by the regime had always been in complete agreement.

But the opposition candidate Svetlana Tichanovskaya did not want to leave this announcement by Kolesnikova, the only one of the three still in Belarus: from exile in Lithuania, she published a declaration in which she welcomed the establishment of political parties as a sign of the pursuit of democracy , But sharply criticized Kolesnikova’s actions. The plan to submit documents to the authorities “means the willingness to exchange the subject of a change of power for the willingness to ask the rulers for permission to found a party”.

“First the demands of the citizens – then reforms”

In addition, Tichanovskaya saw the most important demands of the protest movement undermined by the double video: Lukashenka’s resignation, the release of all political prisoners, the end of the repression and its judicial processing as well as free and fair elections. She is particularly bothered by two passages in Babariko’s address, which was recorded at a time when such a mobilization, like the one Belarus has experienced since then, was hardly imaginable: He describes constitutional reform as the most important task for the near future speaks of “we couldn’t win the elections”.



Security forces arrested students demonstrating in Minsk on September 1.

Image: EPA





“Everyone knows that this is not the case. We won, but they’re trying to steal our victory. That is exactly why people took to the streets en masse to protest, ”says Tichanowskaja’s statement. And the demand for a constitutional reform sounds “ambiguous” in view of Lukashenka’s attempts to “delay his departure by talking about an unclear constitutional reform within an unspecified time”. The political agenda should not be changed by starting the debate on a new constitution: “First the demands of the citizens – then reforms that are possible after honest elections.”