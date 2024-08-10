The long shadow of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the ruling of Roe vs. Wade The news is also affecting New York. Although the state remains a sanctuary for legal abortion, it has been learned that Planned Parenthood, one of the main providers of sexual and reproductive health care, will suspend abortions after 20 weeks until further notice, as well as procedures that require deep sedation. The news, attributed to financial difficulties, is clearly causing fear in women, but the authorities have assured that they will do everything possible to restore the service as soon as possible.

Due to “financial and political issues,” Planned Parenthood Health Center in Manhattan will put its services on “a temporary pause” starting September 3, and its clinics in upstate cities such as Goshen, Amsterdam, Cobleskill and Staten Island are expected to follow suit in the following weeks, the organization confirmed in a press release.

“Patients who need an abortion in the late stages of pregnancy are among the most vulnerable in the communities we serve,” the statement said. “We are heartbroken that PPGNY is unable at this time to absorb the cost of their sedation.”

They also noted that “systemic failures in the U.S. health care system have created unprecedented challenges,” which are forcing many health care providers to take cost-saving measures and seek long-term structural changes.” Among the challenges for the organization, they said, are rising operating expenses, unreliable reimbursements from insurers, recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, a fiscal year 2025 state budget “that fell short of meeting the needs of sexual and reproductive health care providers,” and “a hostile political landscape” in the country.

Despite the suspension of deep sedation, officials insist that patients will continue to have access to local anesthesia and moderate sedation for earlier abortions and other services. Because the organization “cannot afford” to outsource anesthesiology services “in this time of profound crisis,” it will henceforth use its own doctors and nurses to carry out the procedures.

Planned Parenthood’s Manhattan headquarters on Bleecker Street is the organization’s only center that offers abortion services for pregnancies after 20 weeks, in a state where this practice is legal up to 24 weeks of pregnancy, and the possibility of risk to the fetus or mother is assessed in more advanced pregnancies.

Although Planned Parenthood—which last year alone reported 30,000 abortion visits statewide, as reported by The New York Times Spokeswoman Senti Sojwal—did not say whether there was a tentative date for resuming services, though they did say they were committed to “resume procedural abortion at a later stage of pregnancy in the near future.” They also clarified that patients who require such an abortion, which makes up less than 2% of their procedures, or who need deep sedation, will be referred to one of their trusted medical partners.

Wendy Stark, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood in New York, said in a statement that the organization now “finds itself in the difficult position of having to confront the financial challenges that are part of the overall health care crisis in the United States.” Stark insisted that they will continue to advocate for reproductive freedom, for higher Medicaid reimbursement rates, and for ensuring affordable sexual, reproductive health care and abortion services for Black, Latinx and Indigenous communities, LGBTQ+ people, low-income and uninsured families, people with disabilities, immigrants, and others in vulnerable situations. According to the organization, more than 50% of patients at Planned Parenthood health centers depend on Medicaid.

“New York is being pushed to the limit”

Although the news caused considerable shock, it is not something that medical authorities and Planned Parenthood officials had not warned about before. At the beginning of July, it appeared in the pages of the media NYN Media an op-ed by Stark and other Planned Parenthood executives warning that the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision two years ago to overturn Roe v. Wade, and with it the federal right to abortion nationwide, set off “a domino effect” that has not only impacted pregnant women but represents a challenge to reproductive health care in general.

“Abortion bans threaten the sustainability of health care providers and abortion access funding, even in states considered safe for abortion care, such as New York,” the article says. “Two years after Roe was overturned, the time has come to say the silent part out loud: New York’s abortion access ecosystem is being pushed to the limit.”

The executives cited not only rising costs for medical procedures due to inflation in the country, but also a lack of abortion providers in rural areas of the state and “a hostile political landscape that increases demand for abortion services.”

New York, where, according to the Guttmacher Institute, about 10,000 abortions are performed each month, is also one of the states where many women come to seek abortion services because they are unable to do so in their places of residence or because of the more affordable costs. Last year, at least 6,000 patients came from outside the country to obtain abortions in its clinics.

“We are fortunate to live in a state where abortion is covered by the state Medicaid program, which is not the case across the country, but it is not enough,” the signatories of the article insisted.

In a statement to which he had access The New York Timesa spokesperson for Governor Kathy Hochul clarified that “abortion remains legal and accessible to anyone in New York” and assured that the governor had allocated 35 million dollars to an Abortion Provider Support Fund in order to expand access to this practice in the State.