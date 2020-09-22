For 30 years, Jean-Yves Guilleux has been passionate about video games. In 2017, when Nintendo offered the Switch, its nomadic console, this gamer bought it on the day of its release. But after a year, he was disillusioned. “On the joy-con, there is a joystick that allows the character to go right, left, center, to steer it. It’s this little joystick that started to stop working.”, relates Jean-Yves Guilleux. Therefore, begins an obstacle course with the after-sales service of the Japanese firm to try to solve this problem.

“After two years, we haven’t gotten anything at all. No refund, no understanding of the problem, no acceptance of the default.”, he criticizes. UFC-Que Choisir has collected testimonies from more than 5,000 players in the same situation. The association’s experts analyzed the failure and concluded that an electronic circuit was prematurely worn. In November 2019, the association gave notice to Nintendo to find a solution to this defect. Without satisfactory results for consumers, the UFC today decides to file a complaint, accusing the Japanese firm of planned obsolescence. This summer, the CEO of Nintendo offered his apologies without elaborating on the subject because his company is the subject of a complaint in the United States, for the same reason.

The JT

The other subjects of the news