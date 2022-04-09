Last Thursday, the deputies of the European Commission anticipated their requests regarding the bill on the right to reparation by consumers, expected by the end of the year. The request to companies producing technological devices is to create devices that last longer, and that guarantee a safe repair with accessible and interchangeable parts. Furthermore, the Parliament argues that consumer law should include the full access to information on the repair and maintenance of purchased goods. The obsolescence of the software was also discussed, and the fact that updates should be guaranteed for a minimum period to be declared at the time of purchase. All practices that limit the possibilities of repairing a technological product should be considered unfair and prohibited on the territory of the EU. The non-legislative text was approved with 509 votes in favor, three against and 13 abstentions. According to a survey conducted by Eurobarometer in 2020, 79% of European citizens believe that manufacturers should be obliged to simplify the repair of digital devices or the replacement of individual parts. 77 percent would prefer to be able to repair their devices rather than replace them. It is estimated that 53 million tons of electronic waste were disposed of in 2019.