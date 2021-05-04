During the generation of Xbox One, there were a few titles that had a lot of impact, thanks to their multiplayer modes, and without a doubt Rocket League is among those. The title developed by Psyonix He transported us to soccer fields where, instead of controlling players, we controlled propelled cars, with the intention of scoring a goal in the opponent’s goal, and whoever had the most goals won, just like in a soccer match ordinary. Now, there seems to be Next-gen versions of Rocket League are planned, according to unveiled documents.
These internal documents They are owned by Epic Games, who has been obliged to show them for the case between Epic and Apple, which is happening at the moment. By buying the Psyonix studio, Epic took over Rocket League, and they seem to have a lot of plans to keep the crazy car game alive. Although the next-gen versions of Rocket League did benefit from slight improvements thanks to backward compatibility, both Epic and Psyonix plan to release in the near future a version totally designed to take advantage of the benefits of the new generation of consoles, and provide a better experience for your console users.
Planned next-gen versions of Rocket League, according to unveiled documents
Rocket League breaks records after going free
For now, new generation users can enjoy these improvements until the new versions arrive. We remember that Rocket League became free to play, so put on your seatbelts and do cartwheels with a powered car to score goals. There is no better plan.
