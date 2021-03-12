W.hen things go according to the plans of a future hall operator, Frankfurt will soon become the German capital for live music. “With The Dome, Frankfurt will be the undisputed No. 1 tour for all international stars and for top sports events,” says the homepage of “The Dome” owned company. She would like to build a hall for large sports and entertainment events at the airport; one day, up to 25,000 spectators will find space here. The style continues: “World stars from all areas of music will not miss The Dome at the airport on any tour.” If so, then Billie Eilish, Metallica, Justin Bieber and U2 obviously can’t help but stop by Frankfurt . But is it so?

At the Kaiserlei on the border between Frankfurt and Offenbach, the competing project of a multifunctional arena is planned. The proponents of the “Arena am Kaiserlei” around the manager of the Bundesliga basketball team Skyliners Frankfurt, Gunnar Wöbke, presented architectural designs for this a few weeks ago. Rhetorically, they are more modest than the competition at the airport, but they too want to get into big business with the musical stars: There should be 130 events per year, including 70 concerts, 50 sporting events and ten other uses, such as company general meetings or trade fairs. The hall should of course be built in such a way that trucks can bring the sound technology and lighting systems, stage structures and musician equipment into the interior as easily as possible without excessive ramps.