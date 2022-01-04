Home page world

divide

A design has already been selected © Kay Nietfeld / dpa

The abuse commissioner of the federal government, Johannes-Wilhelm Rörig, supports plans for a memorial for the victims of sexual violence in the former Odenwald school in Heppenheim.

Frankfurt / Heppenheim – The abuse commissioner of the federal government, Johannes-Wilhelm Rörig, supports plans for a memorial for the victims of sexual violence in the former Odenwald school in Heppenheim. “I very much support the erection of an appropriate memorial against sexual violence against children and adolescents, which corresponds to the huge dimension of injustice done to the Odenwald students by teachers,” he told the “Frankfurter Rundschau” (Wednesday edition). According to information from the newspaper, considerations for such a memorial are well advanced. One design has already been selected by a jury.

Years of systematic sexual abuse against students came to light more than ten years ago. According to studies, more than two dozen teachers and other school staff are believed to have been involved in the crimes of up to 900 wards. The Odenwald School, where celebrities like the Green politician Daniel Cohn-Bendit or the writer Klaus Mann went to school, is history as an institution after the scandal became known. The boarding school eventually had to file for bankruptcy, and after more than 100 years, the school closed in 2015. (dpa)