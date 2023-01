Home page politics

Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) speaks at a press conference. © Carsten Koall/dpa

Federal prosecutors have filed charges against a suspected terrorist group that is said to have planned the overthrow of the federal government and the kidnapping of Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach (SPD). The trial against the four men and one woman who have been in custody since last year is to take place at the Koblenz Higher Regional Court, the Karlsruhe authorities announced on Monday.